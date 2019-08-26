US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces on softer trade tone

Shutterstock photo





* All 11 major S&P 500 sectors in positive territory

* U.S. core capital goods orders rise; shipments tumble

* Dow up 0.57%, S&P 500 up 0.61%, Nasdaq up 0.85% (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday, asmajor indexes bounced following a sharp sell-off in the priorsession, as U.S. President Donald Trump forecast a trade dealwith China and somewhat cooled investor concerns after a ramp upin combativeness derailed markets last week.

Trump said after a G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz,France, that he believed China was sincere about the desire toreach a deal, citing what he described as increasing economicpressure on Beijing and job losses there. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

Shares of tariff-sensitive companies rose in response, withApple Inc's AAPL.O 1.40% gain providing the biggest boost toeach of the major indexes.

Chipmakers, which are heavily reliant upon China forrevenue, also rose with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX adding 0.66% after dropping more than 4% on Friday.

Still, market participants noted the rebound was lessdramatic than the drop in markets last week, and they expectedrecent volatility to continue.

"Six months ago, those sorts of comments would've weighedmore heavily so there is some degree of the market looking pastit and wanting some proof at this point," said Willie Delwiche,investment strategist at Robert W. Baird in Milwaukee.

"So you've got a great deal of uncertainty with Trump, theFed, the economy and so investors are unsettled and are nervousso it is 'shoot first, ask questions later' kind of mentalityright now."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 144.97 points,or 0.57%, to 25,773.87, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 17.34 points,or 0.61%, to 2,864.45 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added65.86 points, or 0.85%, to 7,817.63.

Commerce Department data showed new orders for key U.S.-madecapital goods rose modestly in July, while shipments fell by themost in nearly three years. The report which could provide theFederal Reserve with more fuel to cut interest rates again nextmonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C12M

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recessionand uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts havecreated some anxiety about how long the current U.S. expansionwill last. The S&P 500 is now off more than 5% from its recordhigh hit in late July after suffering its longest run of weeklydeclines since May.

Even with broad gains on Monday that saw all 11 S&P 500sectors rise, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOE Volatilityindex .VIX , hit its highest level in more than a week earlierin the session.

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 2.70% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said it would buy the company's psoriasisdrug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb CoBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 2.71% urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2N8

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.74-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 17 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 134 new lows. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; +1 646 223 5234;Reuters Messaging:charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))