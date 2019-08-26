US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces as Trump softens stance on trade war

Shutterstock photo





* Shares of tariff-sensitive Apple, Boeing rise

* All 11 S&P 500 sectors higher

* Indexes up: Dow 0.91%, S&P 500 0.83%, Nasdaq 0.92% (Updates to open)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street rebounded on Monday afterU.S. President Donald Trump sought to ease trade tensions withChina, soothing investor nerves after an intense feud betweenthe world's top two economies last week sent stocks into atailspin.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX logged its worst run ofweekly losses on Friday since a selloff in late May after bothsides threatened to slap more tariffs on each other's goods, andTrump told U.S. companies to look for alternatives to doingbusiness with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

In a softening of stance, Trump said on Monday Beijing hadcontacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to thenegotiating table, adding that talks between the two countrieswere "more meaningful" than any time. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

"The sentiment today is conciliatory, the president istrying to walk back," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

"Whether or not he (Trump) has a phone call with Chinadoesn't matter, the point is that he is attempting to keep theSeptember meeting scheduled and get back to the negotiatingbit."

Shares in tariff-sensitive companies including Apple IncAAPL.O jumped 2%, boosting the technology sector .SPLRCT ,while a 1.9% rise in shares of Boeing CoBA.N lifted the DowJones Industrial Average .DJI .

Chipmakers, which heavily rely on China for their revenue,rose, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX adding1.1%.

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recessionand uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts havemade investors nervous about how far the longest cycle of U.S.expansion would survive. The S&P 500 is now about 5.2% off itsrecord high.

However, strong earnings from retailers including WalmartInc WMT.N and Target CorpTGT.N in the past weeks havebolstered confidence in domestic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 233.91 points,or 0.91%, to 25,862.81 and the S&P 500 .SPX gained 23.57points, or 0.83%, to 2,870.68.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 70.95 points, or 0.92%,to 7,822.72 were up 41.75 points, or 0.56%.

Data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for keyU.S.-made capital goods rose modestly in July, while shipmentsfell by the most in nearly three years, pointing to continuedweakness in business investment and a slowdown in economicgrowth early in the third quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C12M

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 3.8% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said it would buy the company's psoriasisdrug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene. Shares ofBristol-Myers jumped 4.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2N8

Shares of Beyond Meat IncBYND.O rose 4.5% after YumBrands IncYUM.N said it will be testing Beyond Meat'splant-based nuggets at an Atlanta KFC restaurant. Shares of YumBrands rose 1.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2ZU

The defensive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR posted the smallest gains among the 11 major sectors.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 6.36-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.34-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

