US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces as trade temperature cools

* All 11 S&P 500 sectors in positive territory

* U.S. core capital goods orders rise, shipments tumble

* Dow up 1.05%, S&P 500 up 1.10%, Nasdaq up 1.32% (Updates to market close)

NEW YORK, Aug 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Monday,following a sharp sell-off in the prior session, after U.S.President Donald Trump predicted a trade deal with China,cooling investor concerns after a ramp-up in rhetoric derailedmarkets last week.

Following the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz,France, Trump said he believed China was sincere about thedesire to reach a deal, citing what he described as increasingeconomic pressure on Beijing and job losses there. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M235

Shares of tariff-sensitive companies rose in response. AppleInc's AAPL.O 1.90% gain provided the biggest boost to each ofthe major indexes.

Chipmakers, which are heavily reliant upon China forrevenue, also rose. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX added 0.86% after slumping more than 4% on Friday.

Still, market participants said the rebound paled incomparison to last week's decline, and they expected recentvolatility to continue.

"The markets are telling us something very important withthis pricing action today. We are seeing some gains across theboard for the Nasdaq S&P and Dow, but we are also seeing a verysignificant downtick in volume," said Peter Kenny, founder ofKenny's Commentary LLC and Strategic Board Solutions LLC in NewYork.

"This is not a healthy bounce and it is across virtually allthe major indexes. So it is an indication the momentum for U.S.equities remains biased to the downside," Kenny said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 269.93 points,or 1.05%, to 25,898.83, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 31.27 points,or 1.10%, to 2,878.38, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added101.97 points, or 1.32%, to 7,853.74.

Commerce Department data showed new orders for key U.S.-madecapital goods rose modestly in July, while shipments fell by themost in nearly three years. The data could provide the FederalReserve with more fuel to cut interest rates again whenpolicymakers meet next month. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25C12M

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recessionand uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts havecreated some anxiety about how long the current U.S. expansionwill last. The S&P 500 is off more than 5% from the record highhit in late July after suffering its longest run of weeklydeclines since May.

Even with Monday's broad gains, with each of the major S&P500 sectors rising, Wall Street's fear gauge, the CBOEVolatility index .VIX , hit its highest level in more than aweek earlier in the session.

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 3.20% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said it would buy the company's psoriasisdrug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers Squibb CoBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.Shares of Bristol-Myers rose 3.28% urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2N8

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.74-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and 17 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 17 new highs and 134 new lows.

About 5.71 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges,compared with the 7.57 billion daily average over the last 20sessions.