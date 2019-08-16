US STOCKS-Wall Street boosted by stimulus hopes

Shutterstock photo





By Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street's three main indexes rosemore than 1% on Friday, clawing back some losses from a brutalselloff this week on hopes of more stimulus from central banksto perk up slowing growth.

Stocks got a boost after a report that Germany's governmentwould be prepared to ditch its balanced budget rule and take onnew debt to counter a possible recession. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C3I1

"Germany is now telling us that we are going to have to moveforward and spend at a deficit in an effort to keep our economyand the broader economy afloat," said Yousef Abbasi, globalmarket strategist at INTL FCStone Financial Inc in New York.

Earlier, China's state planner said it would roll out a planto boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to spurconsumption as the economy slows. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nP8N1YN01S

Traders are betting on a one-in-five chance of a 50 basispoint interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve, whileexpecting aggressive easing from the European Central Bank atits policy meetings in September.

However, the three main indexes are still set to recordtheir third consecutive week of losses as investors worry aboutthe risk of recession and U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 12:36 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 277.57 points, or 1.09%, at 25,856.96, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 39.18 points, or 1.38%, at 2,886.78. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 124.74 points, or 1.61%, at 7,891.35.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technologystocks .SPLRCT providing the biggest boost.

Sectors seen as bond proxies due to their high dividendyields - real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumerstaples .SPLRCS - posted smallest gains.

Among stocks, Nvidia CorpNVDA.O jumped 5.9% after postingbetter-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, lifting thePhiladelphia chip index .SOX 2.41%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3Z0

However, Applied Materials IncAMAT.O fell 1.7% after thechip gear maker cautioned that recovery in the memory chipmarket is unlikely before 2020. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B3WN

The S&P 500 bank sub-sector .SPXBK rose 2.61% asrate-sensitive lenders benefited from U.S. Treasury bond yieldseasing off their lows. US/

General Electric CoGE.N jumped 9.1% as Chief ExecutiveOfficer Larry Culp bought nearly $2 million worth of companyshares, which had recorded their biggest one-day percentage fallin 11 years on Thursday.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.68-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 3.72-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and seven newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 31 new highs and 81 new lows.

