US STOCKS-Wall Street bogged down by weak manufacturing data, trade worries

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* U.S. factory activity shrinks for first time since 2016

* Technology stocks weigh most on S&P 500

* Indexes fall: Dow 1.35%, S&P 500 0.84%, Nasdaq 1.08% (Updates to early afternoon, adds background)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday as datashowed factory activity shrank for the first time since 2016 inAugust, renewing fears that a drawn-out trade war between theUnited States and China could tip the world's largest economyinto recession.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index ofnational factory activity dropped to 49.1, compared with areading of 51.1 estimated by analysts polled by Reuters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

The weak data also pushed the benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR to its lowest level since July 2016. Shares of banks .SPXBK , which typically come under pressure in a low interestrate environment, slid 2%.

"Sentiment was already poor to start the day and then theweaker-than-expected manufacturing data just added fuel to thefire," said Dave Mazza, managing director and head of product atasset management firm Direxion in New York.

"We now have confirmation that the escalation in the tradewar has spilled over to U.S. manufacturing just as it has tomanufacturing around the globe," he added.

U.S. stocks started the day on weak footing as Washingtonand Beijing kicked off a new round of tariffs over the weekend,worrying investors who see no signs of an early resolution tothe long-running trade war, which has rattled markets for monthsand weighed on world economies.

Rising OPEC and Russian production, combined with demandconcerns due to a global economic slowdown dragged down oilprices and drove a 1.3% drop in energy shares .SPNY .

Trade-sensitive industrials .SPLRCI slipped 1.8%, whiletechnology stocks .SPLRCT fell 1.2%.

Chipmakers, which have large revenue exposure to China, alsofell. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX dropped 2%.

At 12:56 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 355.99 points, or 1.35%, at 26,047.29, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 24.48 points, or 0.84%, at 2,901.98 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 85.73 points, or 1.08%, at 7,877.15.

Boeing Co shares BA.N , tumbled 3.2%, weighing the most onthe Dow, after the Federal Aviation Administration said onFriday a global panel of experts will need a few more weeks tofinish its review into the company's 737 MAX certification. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25Q1EF

U.S. casino operators felt the brunt of slowing economicgrowth in China as gambling hub Macau posted weak August casinorevenue. Shares of Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O , Las Vegas SandsCorp LVS.N and MGM Resorts InternationalMGM.N fell between2% and 4.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2WY

Investors will also keep a close watch on the monthly jobsreport due on Friday, which is expected to offer clues on thelikelihood of another rate cut from the Federal Reserve at itsmid-September meeting.

The disappointing manufacturing data is not out of sync withthe market's expectation of a 25 basis point rate cut this monthbut weaker-than-expected non-manufacturing data may change thecentral bank's perspective on cutting rates further, Mazza said.

Among few gainers were the defensive utilities .SPLRCU ,real estate .SPLRCR and consumer staples .SPLRCS sectors.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.94-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.57-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 36 new 52-week highs and nine newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 42 new highs and 113 new lows. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva and Arun Koyyur) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2238780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging:UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))