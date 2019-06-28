US STOCKS-Wall St wraps up its best June in decades as G20 convenes

Shutterstock photo





* S&P 500, Dow post best June in decades

* Investors eye Trump-Xi meeting at G20 summit in Japan

* Consumer spending, inflation data support Fed rate cut

* Indexes up: Dow 0.28%, S&P 500 0.57%, Nasdaq 0.48% (Updates to market close)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced in heavytrading on Friday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow closing the bookon their best June in generations, ahead of much-anticipatedtrade talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinesecounterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit now underway in Japan.

All three major U.S. stock indexes gained ground at theclose of the week, month, quarter and first half of the year,during which time the U.S. stock market has had a remarkablerun.

The S&P 500 had its best June since 1955. The Dow posted itsbiggest June percentage gain since 1938, the waning days of theGreat Depression.

From the start of 2019, after investors fled equities amidfears of a global economic slowdown, which sent stock marketstumbling in December, the benchmark S&P 500 jumped 17.3%, itslargest first-half increase since 1997.

"The market came to the realization that the world is notgoing to end," said John Ham, financial adviser at New EnglandInvestment and Retirement Group in North Andover, Massachusetts."Also, (Federal Reserve chair) Powell did a 180 since (theFed's) last (interest) rate hike, which has put wind in oursails in the first half of the year."

Trump expressed hopes that his meeting with Xi at the G20summit will be productive, but said he had not made any promisesabout a reprieve from escalating tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

"Everybody is focused on the Trump/Xi meeting, and mostinvestors are hoping for a ceasefire," Ham added. "At this pointit's just a question of how much of a ceasefire we get."

"They're two strong leaders who want to save face. They bothwant to walk away from it claiming victory."

Financial stocks led the gains in the S&P 500 and the Dowafter the big U.S. banks passed the Federal Reserve's "stresstest," with the central bank giving the companies a clean billof health. The S&P 500 Bank index .SPXBK gained 2.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0LP

Trading volume spiked amid the annual restructuring of theRussell indexes, traditionally one of the largest trading daysof the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23W1EV

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 73.38 points,or 0.28%, to 26,599.96, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 16.84 points,or 0.58%, to 2,941.76 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added38.49 points, or 0.48%, to 8,006.24.

All 11 major sectors in the S&P 500 ended the session inpositive territory.

Financials .SPSY , energy .SPNY and tariff-vulnerableindustrials .SPLRCI were the biggest percentage gainers.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O dropped 0.9% following itsannouncement that design head Jony Ive is leaving the company.Separately, the Wall Street Journal reported that the iPhonemaker would move its Mac Pro production to China from the UnitedStates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z3P2urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z3HV

Constellation Brands IncSTZ.N reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-yearguidance due to healthy beer demand, sending its shares up 4.6%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z33M

In economic news, consumer spending rose moderately in Mayand prices edged higher, implying a slowdown in economic growthand benign inflation pressures, providing the Fed rationales fora possible interest rate cut in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1E9

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.84-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.66-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 84 new highs and 51 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.26 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.11 billion-share average for the full session overthe last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Stephen Culp; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((stephen.culp@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6076;))

