US STOCKS-Wall St trims gains after Kudlow's trade comments

* Kudlow says U.S. may move ahead on additional Chinatariffs

* Xi to present Trump with terms for settling trade war -WSJ

* Boeing falls as FAA cites new flaw in 737 MAX jets

* Walgreens rises on quarterly profit beat

* Indexes: Dow off 0.15%, S&P up 0.20%, Nasdaq up 0.35% (Updates prices, comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared early gains onThursday, with the S&P 500 hitting a session low, after hopes ofa trade deal were dented by White House economic adviser LarryKudlow's comment that Washington may move ahead with moretariffs on Chinese goods.

There were no preconditions set ahead of any trade talkswith China, Kudlow said, ahead of President Donald Trump'smeeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, this weekend. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N220001

Markets rose earlier in the session after South ChinaMorning Post reported that the two sides were laying out anagreement that would help avert the next round of tariffs on anadditional $300 billion of Chinese imports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

"I think expectations for a deal are still fairly low. Allmarkets want to see now is the trade deal is not worsening,"said Rick Meckler, partner, Cherry Lane Investments in NewVernon, New Jersey.

"Stock prices are fairly high by most measures and for thoselooking to invest more, the lack of clarity keeps them frommaking that commitment."

A Wall Street Journal report that the Chinese presidentplanned to present Trump with a set of terms Washington shouldmeet before Beijing is ready to settle their trade dispute alsotempered optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

Financials .SPSY rose 0.62% with big lenders leading thecharge, ahead of results of the second part of Federal Reserve'sannual stress test for banks.

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenueexposure to China, traded higher, with the PhiladelphiaSemiconductor index .SOX up 1.15%. The S&P technology sector .SPLRCT was up 0.10%.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 2.3%, pressuring the blue-chip DowJones index .DJI , after Reuters reported that the U.S. FederalAviation Administration identified a new flaw in theplanemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1L8

At 11:37 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 39.14 points, or 0.15%, at 26,497.68 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 5.97 points, or 0.20%, at 2,919.75.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 27.92 points, or 0.35%,at 7,937.89.

Data showed U.S. economic growth accelerated in the firstquarter but the export and inventory boost to activity maskedweakness in domestic demand, some of which appears to haveprevailed in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1IL

Among other stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O gained 4.6%, the most on the S&P 500, after the drugstore chainbeat analysts' expectations for quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Ford Motor CoF.N rose 2% after the carmaker said it willhave cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of next year to try toreturn the business to profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Conagra Brands IncCAG.N tumbled 11.4%, the most among S&P500 companies, after the packaged food company's quarterly salesand profit fell short of analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.98-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.32-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

