US STOCKS-Wall St to open higher after Trump eases stance on China trade

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onMonday as U.S. President Donald Trump moved to ease tradetensions with China, soothing investor nerves after intensefeuding between the world's top two economies last week sentstocks into a tailspin.

The benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX logged its worst run ofweekly losses on Friday since a selloff in late May after bothsides threatened to slap more tariffs on each other's goods, andTrump told U.S. companies to look for alternatives to doingbusiness with China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25L0H2

In a softening of stance, Trump said on Monday Beijing hadcontacted Washington overnight to say it wanted to return to thenegotiating table, adding that talks between the two countrieswere "more meaningful" than any time. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25M1P8

"The sentiment today is conciliatory, the president istrying to walk back," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist atNational Securities in New York.

"Whether or not he (Trump) has a phone call with Chinadoesn't matter, the point is that he is attempting to keep theSeptember meeting scheduled and get back to the negotiatingbit."

Shares of tariff-sensitive stocks including Apple IncAAPL.O rose 1.8%, while those in Boeing CoBA.N jumped2.6%in premarket trading.

Chipmakers, which are heavily reliant on China for theirrevenue, also rose in early trading. Intel CorpINTC.O ,Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O andNvidia Corp NVDA.O were up between 1.2% and 3%.

Concerns about the global economy slipping into recessionand uncertainty over the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts havemade investors nervous about how far the longest cycle of U.S.expansion can survive. The S&P 500 closed about 6% off itsrecord high on Friday.

However, a batch of strong earnings from retailers includingWalmart Inc WMT.N and Target CorpTGT.N in the past weekshas bolstered confidence in domestic growth.

Data from the Commerce Department showed new orders for keyU.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly rose in July, but shipmentsfell by the most in nearly three years, suggesting businessinvestment remained soft and could weaken further amid anescalation in U.S.-China trade tensions. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSQJEF9E

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 197 points, or0.77%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 15.75 points, or 0.55%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 48.25 points, or 0.64%.

Among other stocks, Celgene CorpCELG.O rose 3.6% afterAmgen Inc AMGN.O said on Monday it would buy the company'spsoriasis drug Otezla, clearing the way for Bristol-Myers SquibbBMY.N to go ahead with its $74 billion deal for Celgene.Shares of Bristol-Myers jumped 4.3%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2N8

Shares of Beyond Meat IncBYND.O rose 2.6% after YumBrands IncYUM.N said it will be testing Beyond Meat'splant-based nuggets at an Atlanta KFC restaurant. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25M2ZU