US STOCKS-Wall St stalls to end weak August as China tariffs loom ahead of U.S. holiday

* Stock market to be shut for Labor day on Monday

* Ulta Beauty tumbles on full-year forecast cut

* Dow up 0.16%, S&P up 0.06%, Nasdaq down 0.13% (Updates with closing prices, adds commentary)

By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORKAug 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended the week witha lackluster session on Friday as investors were cautious aheadof a holiday weekend in which a fresh round of U.S. tariffs onChinese imports were due to be levied.

While the S&P 500 .SPX registered its biggest weekly gainsince June, August had its biggest monthly decline since May.Investors had fled risky assets in August due to escalations inthe U.S.-China trade war and the inversion of a key part of theU.S. yield curve which is often a recessionary signal.

U.S. financial markets were due to stay closed on Monday forthe Labor Day holiday and a new round of U.S. tariffs on someChinese goods were expected to come into effect on Sunday.Trading volume was light as and the S&P swapping betweennegative and positive territory in the afternoon to end the daywith little progress.

"People are becoming more defensive going into the weekendbecause we have three days where we can't react to news and it'sthree days that have a lot of uncertainty associated with thembecause of the tariffs," said Robert Phipps, a director at PerStirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.

"Right now everything is evolving around the trade complexand probably will for the remainder of this year," he said.

The United States and China had given hopeful signs on tradeon Thursday as they discussed the next round of in-personnegotiations in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

But Randy Frederick, vice president of trading andderivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, urged caution saying: "Frankly, markets have been overly optimistic about trade."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 41.03 points,or 0.16%, to 26,403.28, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.88 points,or 0.06%, to 2,926.46 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped10.51 points, or 0.13%, to 7,962.88.

Since bonds have recently outperformed stocks, investors mayhave taken early action to rebalance their portfolios for theend of the month due to the long weekend, according to VinayPande, head of trading strategies at UBS Global WealthManagement in New York.

U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in July ashouseholds bought a range of goods and services. While this could allay financial market fears of a recession, a survey fromthe University of Michigan, also out Friday, showed its consumersentiment index in August dropping by the most since December2012, amid nerves over the U.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0WO

"The news today has been mixed. There was positive newsabout consumption data and negative news on consumerconfidence," said Pande.

The Consumer Discretionary sector .SPLRCD was the S&P'sbiggest drag as Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O , which had been theS&P's top performing stock in Wall Street's decade-old bullmarket, tumbled 29.6% after the cosmetics company cut itsfull-year profit forecast.

One of the biggest percentage gainers on the benchmark indexwas Campbell Soup CoCPB.N , which jumped 3.9% after itsquarterly profit beat estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.38-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.05-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 62 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 5.77 billion shares, comparedwith the 7.13 billion average for the last 20 trading days. (Additional reporting by Noel Randewich in San Francisco,Akanksha Rana and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva, Chizu Nomiyama and David Gregorio)

