US STOCKS-Wall St slips with Apple, as hopes of sharp rate cut fade

NEW YORK, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Monday,pressured by a drop in Apple Inc following a broker downgrade,and as investors toned down expectations of an aggressiveinterest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

Apple IncAAPL.O fell 2.1% and was the biggest drag on allthree main Wall Street indexes. Rosenblatt Securities downgradedthe iPhone maker's shares to "sell" from "neutral," and said itexpected the company to face "fundamental deterioration" in thenext six to 12 months.

The technology .SPLRCT index was down 0.8%, while thehealthcare index .SPXHC dropped 0.9%, weighed down byPresident Donald Trump's recent statement about an upcomingexecutive order that would lower prescription drug prices.

Surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday has forcedtraders to temper hopes of a sharp rate cut at the centralbank's July 30-31 policy meeting, even as a reduction is stillexpected.

"That's kind of concerning the market if just from thestandpoint of the market's done well and now it's a matter of,were Friday's numbers too positive, and might we not get thecuts investors were hoping for," said Alan Lancz, president ofAlan B. Lancz & Associates Inc, an investment advisory firm,based in Toledo, Ohio.

"That's put a cloud over the market as well."

Investors might get an opportunity to gauge near-termmonetary policy thinking during Fed Chairman Jerome Powell'ssemi-annual testimony to the U.S. Congress on July 10-11. Alsoahead are the central bank's June meeting minutes, scheduled forrelease on Wednesday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 140.12 points,or 0.52%, to 26,782, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 16.9 points, or0.57%, to 2,973.51 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped68.69 points, or 0.84%, to 8,093.10.

Investor attention is also expected to turn to the start ofthe second-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P500 companies are expected to have dipped 0.1% from a year ago,according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 1.5% after Saudi Arabian budgetairline flyadeal said it would not proceed with a provisional$5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737 MAXaircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE

Symantec CorpSYMC.O rose 2.8% after Jefferies said thecybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amidreports Broadcom IncAVGO.O is in advanced talks for a deal.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a1.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.46-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 46 new lows.