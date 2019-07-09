US STOCKS-Wall St slips on trade concerns, muted rate cut hopes

Shutterstock photo





* Nine of 11 S&P sectors lower led by industrials

* 3M falls after RBC downgrade

* Focus on Fed press meet on banks stress test

By Medha Singh

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks dropped on Tuesday asinvestors fretted over a hit to company earnings from theprotracted U.S.-China trade dispute and reined in expectationsof a big interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve later thismonth.

In the latest indication of the trade dispute hurtingbusinesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE warned of a30% fall in adjusted annual profit, while RBC Capital Marketsdowngraded 3M Co MMM.N to "sector perform", citing macropressures from China, auto and electronics sectors. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

The industrial conglomerate's shares fell 1.4% and pulleddown the S&P industrial sector .SPLRCI 0.45%, the most amongnine of the 11 major S&P sectors trading lower.

China-exposed stocks slipped. Boeing CoBA.N , the singlelargest U.S. exporter to China, dipped 0.3% ahead of release ofits orders and deliveries for the second quarter, whileCaterpillar Inc CAT.N declined 0.5%.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX edged 0.21% lower, aschipmakers, which get a large chunk of their revenue from China,fell.

Stocks have retreated from their record closing highs sincea robust June jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of anaggressive 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed.

"There is certainly nervousness over ... the fact that no(trade) agreement has been reached nor seems that close and thatthe recent jobs report calls into question how quickly the Fedis likely to lower rates," said Rick Meckler, partner, CherryLane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Without the two items being favorably resolved, it's hardfor the market to push to even higher levels when it has gainedalready so much this year."

The United States and China are set to relaunch trade talksthis week after a two-month hiatus, but a year after their tradewar began there is little sign their differences have narrowed. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N249145

Focus this week will be on Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarksat his two-day testimony before the Congress, startingWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

At 9:37 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 74.98 points, or 0.28%, at 26,731.16. The S&P 500 .SPX was down 6.77 points, or 0.23%, at 2,969.18 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 10.23 points, or 0.13%, at 8,088.16.

Banking stocks .SPXBK were down 0.29% ahead of aconference by the Fed to discuss the effectiveness of its stresstests for large lenders.

Network gear maker Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O slipped 0.4%on a deal to buy optical component maker Acacia CommunicationsInc ACIA.O for $2.84 billion in cash. Acacia's shares soared34.9%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A2GE

Second-quarter earnings season is expected to start inearnest next week, where profits at S&P 500 companies are set todip 0.2% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.47-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.47-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.70-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded seven new 52-week highs and no newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded 10 new highs and 14 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)