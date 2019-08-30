US STOCKS-Wall St slips on mixed data, looming tariffs ahead of market holiday

Shutterstock photo





By Sinéad Carew

NEW YORKAug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were were in the redon Friday afternoon as investors were wary after mixed data andahead of a holiday weekend in which a fresh round of U.S.tariffs on Chinese imports were due to kick in.

While Wall Street was on course to register a weekly gain,August was expected to show its biggest monthly decline sinceMay after escalations in U.S.-China trade tensions and theinversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve which is often arecessionary signal.

Wall Street markets will be closed on Monday for the U.S.Labor Day holiday. Since bonds have recently outperformedstocks, investors may have taken early action to rebalance theirportfolios for the end of the month due to the long weekend,according to Vinay Pande, head of trading strategies at UBSGlobal Wealth Management in New York.

"Trying to make a very large move in the last day of themonth when Labor day is following is not the best idea," saidPande. "Most of the rebalancing that was expected ... has likelybeen accomplished in the days leading up to the long weekend."

U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in July ashouseholds bought a range of goods and services. While this could allay financial market fears of a recession, a survey fromthe University of Michigan, also out Friday, showed its consumersentiment index in August dropping by the most since December2012, amid nerves over the U.S.-China trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25P0WO

"The news today has been mixed. There was positive newsabout consumption data and negative news on consumerconfidence," said Pande.

At 2:57 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.47 points, or 0.05%, to 26,348.78, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 3.53 points, or 0.12%, to 2,921.05 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.82 points, or 0.41%, to 7,940.58.

The United States and China had given hopeful signs on tradeon Thursday as they discussed the next round of in-personnegotiations in September ahead of a looming deadline foradditional U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

But Randy Frederick, vice president of trading andderivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, urged caution.

"Frankly, markets have been overly optimistic about trade,"he said. "I would caution people to be a little careful becauseoptimism won't last if it doesn't ultimately materialize intosomething substantive like an agreement, which I just have ahard time seeing it happen."

A new round of U.S. tariffs on some Chinese goods wereexpected to come into effect on Sunday and the technology sector .SPLRCT was the biggest weight on the S&P with a 0.4% loss.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O , which had been the S&P's topperforming stock in Wall St's decade-old bull market, tumbled29% after the cosmetics company cut its full-year profitforecast.

The biggest percentage gainer on the benchmark index wasCampbell Soup Co CPB.N , which jumped 5% after its quarterlyprofit beat estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.16-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 35 new highs and 53 new lows. (Additional reporting by Akanksha Rana and Shreyasi Sanyal inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Chizu Nomiyama) ((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; ReutersMessaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

