US STOCKS-Wall St slips as strong jobs data tempers bets of aggressive rate cut

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. job growth surges, wage growth remains tepid

* Traders scale back bets on 50bps rate cut in July

* Rate-sensitive bank stocks rise

* Indexes down: Dow 0.45%, S&P 0.54%, Nasdaq 0.54% (Updates to open)

By Medha Singh

July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks fell on Friday, retreatingfrom record closing highs, after a strong rebound in U.S. jobgrowth in June dashed hopes of an aggressive interest rate cutby the Federal Reserve this month.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by 224,000 jobs last month, the mostin five months, the Labor Department data showed. Economistspolled by Reuters had forecast payrolls rising 160,000 in June.

The closely watched employment report led investors to scaleback bets of a 50 basis point rate cut by the central bank atits policy meeting on July 30-31. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS5IEF6Q

However, moderating wage growth and mounting evidence thatthe economy was slowing sharply could still encourage the Fed tocut interest rates by a quarter point.

"It is still more likely than not that the Fed will cutrates but the odds have decreased somewhat," said Scott Brown,chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The 50 basis point cut should be priced out completely atthis point."

Wall Street's main indexes have rallied to record levels onhopes of a looser monetary policy from the Fed and other majorcentral banks in the wake of a slowdown in global growth.

Shares of banks .SPXBK , which tend to benefit from higherinterest rates, rose 0.76% and helped drive a 0.24% gain in thefinancial sector .SPSY , which was the only major index in thepositive territory.

The defensive sectors - real estate .SPLRCR , utilities .SPLRCU and consumer staples .SPLRCS - shed more than 1%each as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields made the dividend payingcompanies less appealing.

At 9:39 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 120.80 points, or 0.45%, at 26,845.20, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 16.27 points, or 0.54%, at 2,979.55 and the NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 44.01 points, or 0.54%, at 8,126.22.

Trading volumes are likely to be thin at the end of aholiday-shortened week as markets were shut on Thursday forIndependence Day holiday.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX slipped 1% after SamsungElectronics Co Ltd005930.KS forecast a steep plunge in itssecond-quarter operating profit, as a supply glut and risingtariffs hit global demand for electronics. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2441BQ

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O slipped 1.5%, while Intel CorpINTC.O and Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O also fell.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.32-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 2.02-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no newlow, while the Nasdaq recorded seven new highs and 11 new lows. (Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))