US STOCKS-Wall St slips as Huawei report adds to trade concerns

* U.S. may delay permitting firms to trade with Huawei

* UK GDP contracts unexpectedly in Q2

* Defensive utilities, real estate sectors outperform

* Indexes down: Dow 0.31%, S&P 0.41%, Nasdaq 0.68% (Updates to market open)

By Medha Singh

Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks edged lower on Friday afterrebounding strongly a day earlier, as investors grappled withfresh trade tensions, political turmoil in Italy and a surprisecontraction in Britain's economy.

Shares of chipmakers and other tariff-sensitive technologycompanies .SPLRCT came under pressure after a report thatWashington was delaying a decision about allowing some tradebetween U.S. firms and China's telecom equipment maker Huaweiagain. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nFWN2541NH

The Philadelphia SE semiconductor index .SOX fell 1.16%,while Apple IncAAPL.O slipped 0.6%.

In Europe, Italy's ruling League party Deputy Prime MinisterMatteo Salvini called for early elections; while Britain'seconomy shrank for the first time since 2012, raising concernsas the country gears up to leave the European Union in October. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2545A5urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nS8N1IO05H

"Political uncertainty in the eurozone is adding anadditional variable that the market has to juggle around with.That, coupled with the GDP numbers and the trade war, is givinginvestors an indigestion," said Andre Bakhos, managing directorat New Vines Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

"Until we get some sort of tangible answers to what the(Trump) administration is going to do with China, this is goingto be a overhang on the market, creating plenty of sharpswings."

U.S. stocks roared back on Thursday, recording their bestone-day percentage gain in two months in what has been aturbulent week for the markets dominated by a symbolic drop inChina's currency.

At 9:50 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 82.56 points, or 0.31%, at 26,295.63 and the S&P 500 .SPX was down 12.15 points, or 0.41%, at 2,925.94. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 54.54 points, or 0.68%, at 7,984.62.

Investors seeking safety helped the defensive sectors,including utilities .SPLRCU and real estate .SPLRCR ,outperform the other major S&P sectors this week.

Shares of Uber Technologies IncUBER.N shed 9.4% after theride-hailing company reported a record $5.2 billion loss andrevenue that fell short of Wall Street targets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2545AX

DXC TechnologyDXC.N tumbled 31.4% after the IT andconsulting services provider cut its full-year profit andrevenue forecast.

Nektar TherapeuticsNKTR.O shares plunged 38.2% after thedrug developer flagged manufacturing issues with itsexperimental cancer drug bempeg.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.73-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.73-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.44-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and three newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 39 new lows.