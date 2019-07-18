US STOCKS-Wall St slightly lower after mixed results; Netflix tumbles

Shutterstock photo





* Netflix tumbles as U.S. subscribers drop

* Union Pacific rises after qtrly profit beat

* Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates

By Medha Singh and Uday Sampath Kumar

July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged loweron Thursday as investors digested a slew of mixed earnings,while Netflix reported a surprise fall in U.S. subscribers in adownbeat start to results from high-growth companies.

Shares of the streaming pioneer NFLX.O sank 11.4% to theirlowest since late-January at $321.10, as the company also missedtargets for new subscribers overseas at a time when it hasstaked its future on global expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

Losses in Netflix also dragged the communication services .SPLRCL sector, one of the best-performing S&P sectors so farthis year, 1.28% lower.

"The stock market seems to be running out of energy," saidJohn Augustine, chief investment officer of Huntington PrivateBank in Columbus, Ohio.

"Earnings have met expectations but companies are beingcautious about future quarters, which is something that's notable to keep the S&P 500 above the 3,000 level."

As second-quarter earnings rolled in this week, the threemain Wall Street indexes retreated slightly from record highsand are set for their steepest weekly fall in seven weeks.

Investors are looking for concrete developments in tradetalks between United States and China, while they await theFederal Reserve's policy meeting at the end of July where thecentral bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said U.S. and Chineseofficials will hold a telephone call later on Thursday thatcould pave the way for further in-person trade talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219018

At 11:13 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was down 58.66 points, or 0.22%, at 27,161.19, the S&P 500 .SPX was down 2.14 points, or 0.07%, at 2,982.28. The NasdaqComposite .IXIC was down 25.62 points, or 0.31%, at 8,159.59.

Among positive earnings reports, tobacco company PhilipMorris PM.N climbed 7.3% after raising its full-year profitoutlook, while railroad operator Union Pacific CorpUNP.N jumped 4.8% after reporting a profit beat. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J31S

International Business Machines CorpIBM.N rose 3.9% asits quarterly profit beat on strong growth in its high-margincloud business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

Gains in IBM, along with those in Apple IncAAPL.O , keptthe technology sector .SPLRCT afloat.

Morgan StanleyMS.N rose 0.4% after posting abetter-than-expected quarterly profit and wrapped up earningsfrom big U.S. banks. The bank subsector .SPXBK was up 0.8%after three days of losses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J2XQ

UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N fell 2.2% following commentsthat the insurer would continue with its point-of-sale rebates,a week after the Trump administration pulled back an ambitiousproposal to ban drug rebates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J3CC

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 1.20-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and for a 1.05-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 18 new 52-week highs and four newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 39 new highs and 63 new lows.