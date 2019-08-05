US STOCKS-Wall St sinks as yuan slide intensifies U.S.-China trade dispute

Shutterstock photo





* Yuan drops below key level, drawing criticism from Trump

* Technology shares lead broad sell-off

* Tyson Foods rises after profit beats estimates

By April Joyner

NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled on Monday,with the benchmark S&P 500 sliding more than 3%, as a fall inthe yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to imposeadditional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears of furtherescalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

The S&P 500 was on track for its biggest one-day percentagedecline since February 2018. It has fallen for six straightsessions.

The yuan reached its lowest level in more than a decadeafter the People's Bank of China, with the blessing ofpolicymakers, set its daily midpoint at 6.9225 per dollar, theweakest level in eight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

On Twitter, Trump called the action a "major violation" and"currency manipulation." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

A weaker yuan and a stronger dollar pose challenges for U.S.companies that do substantial business in China, as iteffectively raises the cost of their goods for Chinesecustomers.

Shares of S&P 500 technology companies .SPLRCT , which areheavily exposed to Chinese markets, dropped 4.5%.

Apple IncAAPL.O shares slid 5.3% as analysts warned thatthe newly proposed tariffs may hurt demand for the iPhone, whilethe Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX dropped 4.8%.

Several investors viewed China's willingness to allow theyuan to drop below the seven-per-dollar level as a directresponse to Trump's announcement of 10% tariffs on an additional$300 billion of Chinese imports.

"It's the escalation of the trade war," said StevenDeSanctis, equity strategist at Jefferies in New York. "Thedollar strengthening presents another issue. For companies thatdo a lot of business outside the U.S., it all adds up."

Adding to the tensions, China'sCommerce Ministry said thatChinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agricultural productsand that China will not rule out imposing import tariffs on U.S.farm products that were bought after Aug. 3. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512TM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 864.27 points,or 3.26%, to 25,620.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 97.94 points, or3.34%, to 2,834.11 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped310.54 points, or 3.88%, to 7,693.53.

The Cboe Volatility Index .VIX , an options-based gauge ofinvestor anxiety, rose 6.26 points to 23.87, its highest inabout seven months.

No. 1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N was onebright spot. Its shares rose 5.0% after the company beatquarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a6.51-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a 6.90-to-1 ratio favoreddecliners.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 30 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 12 new highs and 255 new lows.

