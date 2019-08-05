US STOCKS-Wall St sinks as yuan slide inflames U.S.-China trade dispute

Shutterstock photo





NEW YORK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexesposted their biggest percentage drop of the year on Monday, as afall in the yuan following U.S. President Donald Trump's vow toimpose additional tariffs on Chinese goods sparked fears offurther escalation of the U.S.-China trade war.

While stocks pared losses in the last hour of trading tofinish off their session lows, the benchmark S&P 500 fell about3% to notch its biggest one-day percentage decline since Dec. 4.The decline amounted to a $766 billion paper loss for the index,according to Refinitiv data. The S&P 500 has fallen for sixconsecutive sessions and is now about 6% below its recordclosing high on July 26.

The yuan weakened past the seven-per-dollar level, itslowest in 11 years, after the People's Bank of China, with theblessing of policymakers, set its daily midpoint at the weakestlevel in eight months. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

On Twitter, Trump called the action a "major violation" and"currency manipulation." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2510BL

Several investors viewed the move in the yuan as a directresponse to Trump's announcement of 10% tariffs on an additional$300 billion of Chinese imports.

"It's the escalation of the trade war," said StevenDeSanctis, equity strategist at Jefferies in New York. "Thedollar strengthening presents another issue. For companies thatdo a lot of business outside the U.S., it all adds up."

A weaker yuan and a stronger dollar pose challenges for U.S.companies that do substantial business in China by effectivelyraising the cost of their goods for Chinese customers.

Adding to the tensions, China'sCommerce Ministry said Chinese companies have stopped buying U.S. agricultural productsand that China will not rule out imposing import tariffs on U.S.farm products that were bought after Aug. 3. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512TM

Shares of S&P 500 technology companies .SPLRCT , which areheavily exposed to Chinese markets, dropped 4.1%.

Apple IncAAPL.O shares slid 5.2% as analysts warned thatthe newly proposed tariffs may hurt demand for the iPhone, whilethe Philadelphia semiconductor index .SOX dropped 4.4%.

Stocks could slide further if there are no signs ofimprovement in U.S.-China trade relations before September, whenthe recently announced tariffs are to take effect, said KeithLerner, chief market strategist at SunTrust Advisory Services inAtlanta.

"There's a little bit of a vacuum in the market for the nextseveral weeks," he said. "We're in this corrective phase, and itlikely has further to go."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 767.27 points,or 2.9%, to 25,717.74, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 87.31 points, or2.98%, to 2,844.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped278.03 points, or 3.47%, to 7,726.04.

The Cboe Volatility Index .VIX , an options-based gauge ofinvestor anxiety, rose 6.98 points to 24.59, its highest inabout seven months.

No. 1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N providedone bright spot. Its shares rose 5.1% after the company beatquarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a6.36-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 6.46-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted three new 52-week highs and 32 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 13 new highs and 280 new lows.

