US STOCKS-Wall St set to post small gains at open as investors eye G20 summit

* Xi to present Trump with terms for settling trade fight-WSJ

* U.S., China agree tentative trade truce - SCMP

* Walgreens rises on profit beat

* Futures: Dow flat, S&P up 0.27%, Nasdaq up 0.51% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open slightlyhigher on Thursday, as investors stayed away from making bigbets amid conflicting reports on trade talks between the UnitedStates and China at the upcoming G20 summit.

The South China Morning Post reported that the United Statesand China were laying out an agreement that would help avert thenext round of tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chineseimports. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y10R

"The trade truce is what the market needs right now," saidArt Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in NewYork.

"The message is that they're not going to escalate furtherfrom here on and we're now in neutral territory. What investorsare hoping for now is that the meeting diffuses some of thetension."

However, a Wall Street Journal report that Chinese PresidentXi Jinping planned to present President Donald Trump with a setof terms Washington should meet before Beijing is ready tosettle their trade dispute tempered optimism. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y2X8

Semiconductor companies, which have a sizable revenueexposure to China, were trading higher, with Advanced MicroDevices IncAMD.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O and Intel CorpINTC.O up between 0.2% and 1.8%.

Boeing CoBA.N fell 3.1% and was the biggest declineramong the 26 Dow components trading premarket, after Reutersreported that the U.S. Federal Aviation Administrationidentified a new flaw in the planemaker's grounded 737 MAX jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23X1L8

At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 1 points, or0%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.27% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 39 points, or 0.51%.

Investors are hoping for a resolution of the trade war,which has rattled investors who have ditched shares for thesafety of bonds and gold this year and pushed the FederalReserve to signal an interest rate cut as soon as next month.

Among other stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance IncWBA.O gained 4.6% after the drugstore chain beat analysts'expectations for quarterly profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y34E

Ford Motor CoF.N rose 1.2% after the carmaker said itwill have cut 12,000 jobs in Europe by the end of next year totry to return the business to profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Y39K

Conagra Brands IncCAG.N tumbled 6.7% after the packagedfood company's quarterly sales and profit fell short ofanalysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y39I

Data showed, U.S. economic growth accelerated in the firstquarter, but the export and inventory boost to activity maskedweakness in domestic demand, some of which appears to haveprevailed in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSRHEF63 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

