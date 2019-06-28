US STOCKS-Wall St set to open modestly higher with eyes on G20 summit

Shutterstock photo





* Trump-Xi meeting at G20 in focus

* U.S. banks up on clearing Fed's final stress test

* Futures up: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.24%, Nasdaq 0.13% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open slightlyhigher on Friday ahead of a high-stakes meeting betweenPresident Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping,that could lay the groundwork to resolve their trade dispute.

Trump said he hoped for productive talks with the Chinesepresident, but said he had not made any promises about areprieve from escalating tariffs. The two leaders are set tomeet on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit this weekend inJapan. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

However, hopes of a deal were muddied by a report onThursday saying Xi would give Trump a set of conditions to bemet by Washington before reaching any settlement. Sentiment wasalso dampened by a threat that the United States may move aheadwith further tariffs on Chinese goods after the weekend summit.

"The bar is very low for G20 right now. All we need is aframework for a deal," said Kim Forrest, chief investmentofficer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh.

"And I think the Street thinks that can happen. I think anagreement to just talk to each other is achievable."

The uncertainty in markets caused by conflicting reports ontrade in the build up to the G20 meet stalled a rally in stocksthis month, with the S&P 500 index .SPX on pace to post itsfirst weekly loss in June.

Still, hopes that the Federal Reserve will be moreaccommodative to counter slowing economic growth had lifted thebenchmark index to a record high last week, putting it on trackto clock its best six-month performance since March 2012.

Giving the Fed more ammunition to cut interest rates nextmonth was data that showed consumer spending increasedmoderately in May and prices rose slightly, pointing to slowingeconomic growth and benign inflation pressures. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSSHEF67

Meanwhile, global equities recorded their best first-half ofthe year ever. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23O5FF

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 85 points, or0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7 points, or 0.24% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 10.25 points, or 0.13%.

Large-cap U.S. banks rose between 1.5% to 2.7% in premarkettrading after the Fed on Thursday approved capital plans of 16banks, including JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , Bank of AmericaCorpBAC.N and Citigroup IncC.N , in its final stress testhurdle. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1PE

Apple IncAAPL.O dipped 0.6% after the company said JonyIve, a close creative collaborator with the iPhone maker'sco-founder Steve Jobs, will leave later this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Y4SF

Constellation Brands IncSTZ.N jumped 8% after the Coronabeer maker reported quarterly revenue above analysts'expectations. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Amy Caren Daniel inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

