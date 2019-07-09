US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower on concerns over trade war fallout

Shutterstock photo





* Focus on Fed press meet on banks stress test

* 3M falls after RBC downgrade

* PepsiCo rises after results beat

By Medha Singh

July 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set for a lower open onTuesday as investors fretted over a hit to earnings from theprotracted U.S.-China trade dispute and lowered expectations ofa big rate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month.

In the latest indication of the U.S.-China trade disputehurting businesses, German chemicals giant BASF BASFn.DE warned of a 30% fall in adjusted annual profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24A1B9

A downgrade of 3M CoMMM.N to "sector perform" by RBCCapital Markets on macro pressures from China, auto andelectronics added to the downbeat sentiment. The industrialconglomerate's shares fell 1.6% in premarket trade.

China-exposed stocks slipped, with Boeing CoBA.N , thesingle largest U.S. exporter to China, dipping 0.2% ahead ofrelease of its orders and deliveries for the second quarter.Caterpillar IncCAT.N fell 0.6%.

Chipmakers, including Qualcomm IncQCOM.O , Advanced MicroDevices IncAMD.O , Intel CorpINTC.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O , were down between 0.5% and 0.9%.

Stocks have retreated from their record closing highs sincea robust June jobs report on Friday tempered expectations of anaggressive 50 basis point rate cut by the Fed.

"There is certainly nervousness over ... the fact that no(trade) agreement has been reached nor seems that close and thatthe recent jobs report calls into question how quickly the Fedis likely to lower rates," said Rick Meckler, partner, CherryLane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"Without the two items being favorably resolved, it's hardfor the market to push to even higher levels when it has gainedalready so much this year."

The market had expected a 75% chance of a 25-basis-point cutand a 25% chance of a 50-basis-point cut a week ago, accordingto CME Group's FedWatch tool. That stood at 95% and 5%,respectively, on Tuesday.

Focus this week will be on Fed chief Jerome Powell's remarksat his two-day testimony before the Congress, startingWednesday. Also due on Wednesday is the central bank's Junepolicy meeting minutes.

At 8:27 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 92 points,or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9.75 points, or0.33% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 26 points, or0.33%.

Banking stocks will be watched on Tuesday as the Fed holds aconference to discuss the effectiveness of its stress tests forlarge lenders.

Network gear maker Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O dropped 1.3%on deal to buy optical component maker Acacia Communications IncACIA.O for $2.84 billion in cash. Acacia shares soared 37.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A2GE

PepsiCo IncPEP.O gained 0.9% after the beverage makerbeat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit,benefiting from demand for its sodas and chips, as well as itssparkling waters. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24A23A

Second-quarter earnings is expected to start in earnest nextweek, with CitigroupC.N kicking off results for big U.S.lenders on Monday and FANG-member Netflix IncNFLX.O reportinglater in the week.

