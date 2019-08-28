US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as recession worries return

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. yield curve inversion hits risk appetite

* Coty jumps after raising FY revenue forecast

* Futures down: Dow 0.17%, S&P 0.13%, Nasdaq 0.22% (Adds comments, details; Updates prices)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onWednesday after moves in the U.S. bond market returned investorsto worrying about the risk of a recession as a bruisingU.S.-China trade war drags on.

A key part of the U.S. yield curve, closely watched forsignals on economic downturn, inverted to levels not seen since2007 on Tuesday, triggering a selloff on Wall Street. US/

While the inversion continued to deepen, the yield on the30-year government bonds US30YT=RR hovered above its recordlow set earlier in the session.

Bank shares were the worst hit on expectations of lowerinterest rates. Bank of America CorpBAC.N , Citigroup IncC.N , Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N were down about 1% in premarket trading.

"Each time (the yield curve) inverts, people get a littleuncomfortable," said Randy Frederick, vice president of tradingand derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

"But for it to be a true sign of an impending recession, ithas to invert and stay inverted. We have not seen that yet."

The recent bout of selling has dragged the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX 5.5% away from a record high hit in late July.

Markets have been roiled by the trade war, which was fueledfurther after Beijing announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S.goods last week.

Investors are also awaiting the monthly jobs report andmanufacturing data next week to gauge the pace of interest ratecuts.

At 8:57 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 43 points,or 0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 3.75 points, or0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 16.5 points, or0.22%.

Among other stocks, Coty IncCOTY.N surged 4.9% after thecosmetics maker raised its full-year revenue forecast, bettingon a four-year restructuring plan that involves a multi-billiondollar write-down of some of its beauty brands and a simplerorganizational structure. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2QT

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise CoHPE.N jumped 3.6%after the company beat profit estimates and raised its 2019adjusted earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N4EN

Autodesk Inc'sADSK.O slumped 11.8% after the AutoCADsoftware maker cut its full-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25O2P4 (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by AnilD'Silva) ((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 2238780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130;))

