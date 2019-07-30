US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as focus shifts to Fed meeting, Apple earnings

Shutterstock photo





By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set toopen lower on Tuesday, as worries about the scale of consensusat the Federal Reserve in favor of deeper cuts in interest ratesate into the positive sentiment that drove markets to recordhighs last week.

Initial price action pointed to losses of 0.4%-0.5% for theDow Industrials .DJI and S&P 500 .SPX , and a over a halfpercent fall for the Nasdaq .IXIC , which included a dip inshares in Apple IncAAPL.O ahead of its quarterly resultslater in the day.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a slow start to theweek, retreating on Monday, and participants are bracing forwhat message the Fed will send if it pushes ahead with awell-telegraphed move to ease policy that has driven stockshigher since May.

With a quarter-percentage-point cut in rates fullypriced-in, investors will watch for how Fed Chairman JeromePowell manages debate about whether the stimulus is necessaryand what that says about the attitude of the U.S. central bankto doing more in the months ahead.

"I think the Fed is going to leave the door open for furtherrate cuts even if they don't do 50 bps cut right now," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg,Florida.

Brown said concerns about trade policy and forward earningsgrowth are on the forefront.

As earnings season enters its third week, Apple's reportafter hours will provide a clear gauge on the impact of tradetensions with China on growth. Shares of the iPhone maker dipped0.9% premarket.

Although trade talks between the world's two biggesteconomies resumed on Tuesday, expectations among traders for anybreakthrough are limited. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V011

Corporate earnings so far have been robust with nearly halfof all S&P 500 companies that have posted second-quarterearnings, 76.1% have beaten bottom line estimates, according toRefinitiv data.

Goldman Sachs said on Monday it was lowering its earningsestimates for the benchmark index .SPX , citing weakness ineconomic activity and the outlook for margins, but said WallStreet is still set to extend its decade-long bull run intoanother year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24V2AR

A report from the Commerce Department showed U.S. consumerspending and prices rose moderately in June, pointing to slowereconomic growth and benign inflation that could see the Fedcutting rates on Wednesday for the first time in a decade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSUIEF7S

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 107 points,or 0.39%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 15 points, or 0.5%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61 points, or 0.76%.

Shares in Merck & Co IncMRK.N rose 2.9% after thedrugmaker reported quarterly profit above expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V34J

Procter & Gamble CoPG.N gained 4.4% after the consumergoods maker beat estimates for quarterly revenue, boosted byprice hikes and strong demand for its beauty products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V360

Pfizer IncPFE.N was set to fall for another day, lastdown 2.4%, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the drugmaker's stockto "equal-weight."

Pfizer IncPFE.N was set to fall for another day, lastdown 2.4%, after Morgan Stanley downgraded the drugmaker's stockto "equal-weight."

Under Armour IncUAA.N fell 11% after the sportswear makercut its full-year revenue forecast for North America, itsbiggest market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V35L