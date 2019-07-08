US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as aggressive rate cut hopes recede

Shutterstock photo





* Apple falls as Rosenblatt downgrades to 'sell'

* Boeing slips as Saudi airline dumps MAX order

* Fed Chair Powell's semi-annual testimony on July 10-11

By Medha Singh

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onMonday, as investors scaled back bets of an aggressive interestrate cut by the Federal Reserve later this month following asolid June jobs report.

Hopes that the U.S. central bank would cut rates to counterany hit to economic growth from a prolonged U.S.-China tradedispute had helped Wall Street's main indexes rebound from aslump in May and hit record closing highs last week.

While a rate cut is expected at the Fed's July 30-31meeting, the surprisingly strong U.S. jobs data on Friday hasled traders to reassess how sharply the central bank would lowerkey lending rates.

Bets of a 50 basis point cut have plunged to 1.8%, fromabout 20% a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

The market is carrying over some of the sentiment fromFriday, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at NationalSecurities in New York.

"It's a very light catalyst day... I think the marketsshould hold off until we here testimony from Chairman Powell."

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony to theU.S. Congress on July 10-11 will give investors an opportunityto look for cues on the near-term monetary policy outlook. Alsoon tap is the central bank's June policy meeting minutes,scheduled for release on Wednesday.

"We're kind of in middle ground here with a realcontemplation of would you rather have a rate cut or animproving economy," Hogan said.

At 8:35 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 78 points, or0.29%. S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 6.75 points, or 0.23%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 28 points, or 0.36%.

Morgan Stanley's decision to cut exposure to global equitiesdue to misgivings about the ability of policy easing to offsetweaker economic data also weighed on sentiment.

The attention is now expected to turn to the start of thesecond-quarter earnings season next week. Profits for S&P 500companies are expected to dip 0.1% year-over-year, according toIBES Refinitiv data.

Among stocks, Apple Inc'sAAPL.O shares fell 1.5%premarket after Rosenblatt Securities downgraded to "sell" from"neutral", becoming the third brokerage with a bearish call onstock.

Boeing Co'sBA.N shares declined 1.5% after Saudi Arabianbudget airline flyadeal said it would not proceed with aprovisional $5.9 billion order for the planemaker's grounded 737MAX aircraft, instead opting for a fleet of Airbus A320 jets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2480BE

"You're going to have an outsized Apple, Boeing impact onthe market because it's a quiet day otherwise," Hogan said.

Chip equipment makers dropped as D.A. Davidson & Co changedits industry rating to "neutral". Shares of Applied MaterialsInc AMAT.O , Lam Research CorpLRCX.O and Ichor Holdings LtdICHR.O fell between 1.6% and 3%.

Symantec CorpSYMC.O rose 5% after Jefferies said thecybersecurity firm is a "logical financial acquisition" amidreports Broadcom IncAVGO.O in advanced talks for a deal.

