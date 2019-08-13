US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower amid geopolitical tensions, trade worries

Shutterstock photo





* U.S. consumer prices increase broadly in July

* Hong Kong protests, Argentine peso slump unsettle markets

* Futures down: Dow 0.30%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.39% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onTuesday, tracking a global shift out of riskier assets, asinvestors grappled with simmering geopolitical tensions andfears of a recession due to a drawn-out U.S.-China trade war.

Adding pressure to U.S. stock index futures was a LaborDepartment report that showed the consumer price index rose 0.3%last month, in line with expectations, with core CPI rising 2.2%in the 12 months through July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSDJEF8P

"Core CPI was a bit higher-than-expected and anything thatdecreases the odds of the Fed being aggressive in cutting ratesis going to be viewed as a negative," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at theU.S. central bank's September meeting following a recentescalation in the bruising trade war between the United Statesand China, which led to an inversion of the U.S. Treasury yieldcurve and raised the risk of a recession. MMT/

The benchmark S&P 500 is now about 5% away from its all-timehigh hit last month that was driven mainly by hopes that theFederal Reserve would adopt a looser monetary policy to impedethe impact of the trade war.

Protests in Hong Kong and a crash in Argentina's currencyand its stock market have driven up demand for safe-haven goldand the Japanese yen. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2583NW

"The situations in Argentina and Hong Kong have beenunsettling and while they are not critical by themselves toglobal growth, it's adding to the negative sentiment."

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 78 points,or 0.3%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 9 points, or 0.31%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 29.25 points, or 0.39%.

Trade sensitive Caterpillar IncCAT.N and Boeing CoBA.N slipped 0.2% and 0.4%, respectively, in premarket trading.

FAANG group of stocks - Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , AppleAAPL.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parentAlphabet IncGOOGL.O - fell between 0.2% and 0.6%.

A survey showed German business sentiment plunged far morethan expected in August, hurt by trade disputes and higherchances of a no-deal Brexit, painting a dismal picture ofEurope's biggest economy. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2592DP

In a bright spot, China'sJD.com IncJD.O rose 7.9% afterthe e-commerce company's quarterly results beat estimates,boosted by stronger sales in its online retail business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2592FS (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Arjun Panchadar inBengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

