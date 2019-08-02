US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower after Trump's tariff threat, slow job growth

Shutterstock photo





* Trump vows to slap 10% tariff on $300 bln of Chineseimports

* U.S. employment growth slows in July

* Pinterest jumps on FY sales forecast raise

* Futures fall: Dow 0.33%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.78% (Changes comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower onFriday after a sharp escalation in U.S.-China trade tensionsand tepid job growth in July reinforced fears of a globaleconomic slowdown.

The Labor Department said nonfarm payrolls increased by164,000 jobs last month and the economy created 41,000 fewerjobs in May and June than previously reported. However, July'snumbers were in line with economists' expectations. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS2JEF87

"Job numbers were not too far from expected, it shows thetrend is slowing down. It's consistent with another rate cuteither in September or October," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

"The bigger issue for the Fed policy outlook is the tariffissue because that implies you will see higher costs forfinished goods rather than intermediate goods that we have beenimporting from China."

The report comes a day after President Donald Trumpthreatened to slap a 10% tariff on $300 billion of Chineseimports from next month, sending global markets tumblingovernight and investors fleeing for perceived safe-havens likeU.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen.

China on Friday said it would not be blackmailed and warnedof retaliation. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D001

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N fell 0.5% and 0.6%, respectively, in premarket trading.

Shares of tariff-sensitive Apple Inc slid 1.1%, whilechipmakers, which get a large portion of their revenue fromChina, also took a hit.

The sudden escalation in the trade rhetoric comes after theFederal Reserve on Wednesday played down expectations of furtheraggressive monetary policy actions after cutting interest ratesfor the first time in a decade.

Hopes that the Fed would be more accommodative to counterthe impact of the bruising trade war had helped Wall Street'smain indexes hit record highs last month. Fed funds futures implied traders were positioned for a 100%chance the central bank would reduce its target range oninterest rates by a quarter point in September, CME Group'sFedWatch program showed. MMT/

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 87 points,or 0.33%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 12.75 points, or0.43% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 61.25 points, or0.78%.

Semiconductor stocks Micron TechnologyMU.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O , Applied Materials IncAMAT.O and Intel CorpINTC.O fell between 1.3% and 3%.

The second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with74.4% of the 355 S&P 500 companies that have reported so farbeating profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

NetApp IncNTAP.O slumped 17.9% after the data storageequipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and2020, blaming a weakening macro environment in the latter halfof the quarter.

Pinterest IncPINS.N jumped 15.2% after the onlinescrapbook company raised its full-year sales forecast andreported second-quarter revenue above estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X5B6 (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Medha Singh in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

