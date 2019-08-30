US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on U.S.-China trade hopes

Shutterstock photo





By Akanksha Rana

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks index futures pointed to ahigher open for Wall Street on Friday, as investors took comfortfrom signals that the United States and China will resume tradetalks.

The three main indexes are on track to wrap up the week withthe biggest gains since June, after coming under immense sellingpressure for much of the month due to escalating trade tensionsand fears of a looming recession.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index has fallen 3.4% from itsrecord high hit in late July. Markets will be shut for the LaborDay holiday on Monday.

"It is a continuation of what we saw yesterday and there isoptimism that there's going to be some sort of progress, thatseems to be the biggest factor," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

China'sForeign Ministry said trade negotiating teams fromWashington and Beijing are maintaining effective communication,a day after both sides discussed the next round of in-personnegotiations in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01Uurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

Shares of trade-sensitive companies including Apple IncAAPL.O and Caterpillar IncCAT.N were up nearly 1%premarket.

Investors are also bracing for a new round of U.S. tariffson some Chinese goods that would come into effect on Sunday.

"The market believes that there will be some type ofnegotiation, but there is real danger this trade conflict isgoing to last, especially with the magnitude of Septembertariffs," added Brown.

Further allaying fears of a recession was data from theCommerce Department which showed U.S. consumer spendingincreased strongly in July.

However, the report also suggested that the pace of growthin consumption is unlikely to be sustained amid tepid incomegains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSUJEF9J

The inflation data will be followed by the monthly jobsreport and manufacturing numbers next week that would offer moreclarity on the chances of another interest rate cut.

At 8:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 146 points, or0.55%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 17 points, or 0.58% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 45.75 points, or 0.59%.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O fell 25% after the cosmeticscompany cut its full-year profit forecast. Shares of EsteeLauder Cos IncEL.N , e.l.f. Beauty IncELF.N and Coty IncCOTY.N dropped between 0.5% and 1.3%.

Dell Technologies IncDELL.N jumped 8.4% as the PC makerbeat analysts' estimates for profit, aided by higher demand fordesktops as well as a focus on more profitable contracts withinits server unit in China. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P4QH

U.S. food company Campbell Soup CoCPB.N rose 3.1% afterit reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Marvell Technology Group LtdMRVL.O fell 3.3% after thechipmaker forecast third-quarter revenue below estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P4QE

