US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on upbeat earnings, GDP data

* U.S. Q2 GDP growth slows to 2.1%, but tops estimates

* Twitter gains after Q2 revenue beat

* Alphabet surges on upbeat Q2 results

* Futures up: Dow 0.28%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.30% (Changes comments, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onFriday, lifted by robust earnings from Google-owner Alphabet andIntel, and data that showed the U.S. economy slowed lesser thanexpected in the second quarter.

The Commerce Department said GDP increased at a 2.1%annualized rate in the second quarter, higher than a 1.8% ratethat economists polled by Reuters forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LF

"This is just what the market needed, not so soft that theeconomy is slowing down precipitously and not so strong that theFed is going to reverse course," said Art Hogan, chief marketstrategist at National Securities in New York.

"We expected bad earnings and bad GDP numbers, but an upsideon both is something markets are going to embrace today."

Alphabet IncGOOGL.O jumped 8.5% after its quarterlyresults beat estimates, easing investor concerns about growthchallenges faced by its Google advertising business. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XK

Intel CorpINTC.O gained 4.2% after the chipmaker gave anupbeat current-quarter forecast and raised its full-year revenueguidance, allaying concerns about a global chip slowdown andcurbs on U.S. sales to China'sHuawei Technologies CoHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XO

The S&P 500 posted its first loss of the week on Wednesdayafter European Central Bank President Mario Draghi adopted aless dovish tone than investors had anticipated, even though heall but pledged to ease policy further. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q1L3

Hopes that the Fed will cut rates by at least 25 basispoints at its policy meeting at the end of this month havepowered a solid run in stocks this month, lifting the mainindexes to record highs.

At 8:53 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 75 points, or0.28%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 8 points, or 0.27% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 24 points, or 0.3%.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Among other stocks, Twitter IncTWTR.N jumped 6.6% afterit posted better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and anuptick in daily users who see advertisements on the site. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24R2YA

Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 1.5% after the online retailerreported its first profit miss in two years and said incomewould slump in the current quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24Q4XS

