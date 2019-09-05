US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on easing trade tensions

Shutterstock photo





* U.S., China to hold high-level trade talks in October

* Apple, chipmakers rise in premarket trading

* Futures up: Dow 1.00%, S&P 0.93%, Nasdaq 1.22% (Updates market action, adds comments)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher for asecond straight session on Thursday as Washington and Beijingagreed to hold high-level talks next month, raising hopes of ade-escalation in trade tensions that has battered globaleconomic growth.

China'sCommerce Ministry said its trade team will lay thegroundwork with their U.S. counterparts in mid-September for theOctober talks. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25W0JF

Shares of tariff-sensitive chipmakers rose in premarkettrading, with Intel CorpINTC.O , Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O and Nvidia CorpNVDA.O gaining between 1.9% and 2.6%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N rose about 1% each.

Apple IncAAPL.O led the FAANG group of stocks higher,gaining 1.2%, while Facebook IncFB.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O ,Netflix IncNFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O rose between0.5% and 1%.

"The resumption of trade talks is building enthusiasm thatmaybe some sort of deal, like suspension of tariffs for a while,might be in the works," said Peter Cardillo, chief marketeconomist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The trade dispute has dented global economic activity androiled financial markets, with the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX logging its worst August since 2015.

Investors are now pinning hopes on central banks to step inand ease monetary policy to help boost growth.

Market participants are currently expecting a quarterpercentage point cut in interest rates by the Federal Reserve atits mid-September meeting.

Following a contraction in U.S. factory activity in August,investors will turn their attention to any sign of a similarslowdown in the services sector.

Data from the Institute for Supply Management'snon-manufacturing activity index for August, due out at 10 a.m.ET, is expected to show a reading of 54.0, following July's53.7.

Even if non-manufacturing data comes in below expectations,it will not overshadow positive trade news, Cardillo said.

Investors will also keep a close watch on the crucialnonfarm payrolls data due on Friday, with analysts cautioningthat any weakness could suggest a slowing U.S. economy.

The ADP national employment data, considered a precursor tothe Labor Department's more comprehensive jobs report, showedthe private sector added 195,000 jobs in August, above economists' expectations of an increase of 149,000 jobs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nZON1YO200

At 8:43 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 263 points, or1%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 27.25 points, or 0.93% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 94.25 points, or 1.22%.

In deal news, insurer Prudential Financial IncPRU.N agreed to acquire online insurance startup Assurance IQ Inc for$2.35 billion. Shares of Prudential fell 1.4%. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2238780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging:UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

