US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher on Apple bounce; Fed decision awaited

* Apple shares jump on upbeat results, forecast

* Modest drop in U.S. borrowing costs widely expected

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher onWednesday, as concerns over the impact of the U.S.-China tradewar eased after Apple's upbeat earnings report, while investorsawaited an almost certain cut in interest rates by the FederalReserve.

Shares of the iPhone maker AAPL.O were up about 4% inpremarket trading after the company beat quarterly profit andrevenue expectations, and forecast strong sales for the currentquarter. Apple also said its greater China sales dipped onlyslightly. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24V1D2

"Multinational companies have been hit by the trade war, butwith a positive on Apple, it does take some of fears away fromthe impact of the dispute," said Peter Cardillo, chief marketeconomist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

The U.S.-China trade talks concluded on Wednesday withoutany major breakthrough, a day after global stocks lost footingas President Donald Trump warned Beijing against trying to waitout his first term in office to finalize a deal.

The Chinese commerce ministry said the two sides will meetagain in the United States in September. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24J01Y

Meanwhile, market participants are expecting aquarter-percentage-point cut in borrowing costs by the U.S.central bank. All eyes will now be on Fed Chairman JeromePowell, who is set to hold a news conference after the ratesdecision at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), to explain why the move wasnecessary and what comes next. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24U1IZ

Investors are looking at Powell to appropriately justify hismove by pointing to global growth being hurt by the U.S.-Chinatrade war, Cardillo said.

Wall Street's main indexes have had a strong run since asteep selloff in May, with the S&P 500 index .SPX now up 20%for the year on hopes that a modest rate cut would help combatslowing growth and boost tame inflation.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 79 points, or0.29%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 7 points, or 0.23% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 34.25 points, or 0.43%.

Electronic Arts IncEA.O jumped 5.9% after the video gamepublisher posted quarterly revenue beat, riding on the continuedsuccess of its battle royale game "Apex Legends". urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V51W

Advanced Micro Devices IncAMD.O slipped 4.3% after itforecast third-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates, hitby lower demand for its chips used in gaming consoles. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24V561

Its forecast weighed on Micron TechnologyMU.O , NvidiaCorp NVDA.O and Intel CorpINTC.O , which dropped between0.3% and 1.5%.

General Electric Co'sGE.N shares rose 3.4% after theindustrial conglomerate said Chief Financial Officer JamieMiller was stepping down. The company also said it swung back toa financial loss during the second quarter. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W3AB

The ADP National Employment Report, often considered aprecursor to the Labor Department's more comprehensive monthlynon-farm payrolls data, showed private employers added 156,000jobs in July, above economists' expectations and supporting theview of a firm domestic labor market. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nN9N1OC02J

