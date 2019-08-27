US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher, investors assess trade developments

Shutterstock photo





* J. M. Smucker falls after forecast cut, earningsdisappoint

* J&J up after opioid lawsuit decision

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes were set to openhigher on Tuesday, with futures recovering from overnightdeclines, as investors pinned their hopes on a resolution to theprotracted U.S.-China trade dispute despite mixed signals fromboth sides.

After falling as much as 0.5% in early hours, futurestracking the S&P 500 ESCv1 pointed to a 0.4% gain at the openas global stock markets took comfort from data showing China'sindustrial companies returned to profit in July and a rally inEuropean stocks. MKTS/GLOB

An escalation in the trade tensions between Washington andBeijing has hit financial markets in the recent days after bothsides threatened to slap tariffs on each other's goods worthbillions of dollars.

Wall Street closed up more than 1% on Monday after U.S.President Donald Trump sought to ease tensions by predictinganother round of talks with Beijing, although China's foreignministry reiterated on Tuesday that it had not received anyrecent telephone call from the United States on trade. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24D01D

"It's (sentiment) still largely about trade and prospects ofa deal with China and the markets are driven more by hope thananything else at this point," said Scott Brown, chief economistat Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Investors have been fretting over a deepening trade rowhurting corporate profits and global growth, and the lack ofclarity on the pace of U.S. interest rate cuts have only addedto the woes.

With the next Federal Reserve meeting scheduled next month,investors are gauging the strength of the U.S. economy for clueson where rates are headed. Data from the Commerce Department,due at 10:00 a.m. ET (14:00 GMT), is likely to show thatconsumer confidence index dropped to 129.5 in August from 135.7in July.

At 8:59 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 91 points, or0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 11 points, or 0.38% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 44.25 points, or 0.58%.

Among stocks, Johnson & JohnsonJNJ.N rose 1.2% premarketafter an Oklahoma judge said the drugmaker must pay $572.1million for its part in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic, a sumthat was substantially less than investors had expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25M0QA

Other drugmakers that sell opioid painkillers and aredefending against similar lawsuits were also higher. TevaPharmaceutical Industries LtdTEVA.N gained 3.1% while EndoInternational PlcENDP.O rose 2.7%.

Shares of J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N fell 5.6% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Shares of J. M. Smucker CoSJM.N fell 5.6% after thepackaged food maker cut its full-year earnings forecast andmissed estimates for quarterly profit and sales. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N2U4

Papa John's International Inc'sPZZA.O shares gained 5.7%after the pizza chain named Arby's Restaurant Group IncPresident Rob Lynch as its chief executive officer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25N0QL