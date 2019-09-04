US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as upbeat Chinese data eases growth worries

Shutterstock photo





* China service sector activity rises to 3-mth high

* Activision Blizzard rises on BMO upgrade

* Futures up: Dow 0.88%, S&P 0.89%, Nasdaq 1.03% (Updates market action, adds comments)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher onWednesday after encouraging data from China allayed concerns ofslowing global growth, with sentiment getting a boost fromeasing of tensions in Hong Kong following the withdrawal of acontroversial bill.

A private survey showed activity in China's services sectorexpanded at the fastest pace in three months in August, a boostto the world's second-largest economy struggling to reverse aprolonged slump in its manufacturing sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam on Wednesday withdrew anextradition bill that had triggered months of often violentprotests.

Wall Street's three major indexes fell on Tuesday after theUnited States and China imposed new tariffs on each other'sgoods over the weekend and on data showing weak U.S. factoryactivity in August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

"The positive economic news out of China is offsetting theweak manufacturing data from the U.S. yesterday and diminishesthe fear of an economic downturn," said Shawn Gibson, chiefinvestment officer at asset management firm Liquid Strategies.

"Global growth and not just U.S. growth is a very importantnarrative for investors because a strong Chinese economy isimportant to our economy as well," Gibson added.

Markets struggled last month as escalating trade tensionsand the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve, oftenseen as a sign of recession, drove investors away from riskyassets and pushed the S&P 500 .SPX to log its worst August infour years.

The benchmark is now 4% away from its record high hit inlate July.

Intel CorpINTC.O , Qualcomm IncQCOM.O and MicronTechnology IncMU.O rose between 1.1% and 3% in premarkettrading.

Goldman Sachs Group IncGS.N , Bank of America CorpBAC.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N were also trading higher.

UBS slashed its forecasts for world growth and governmentbond yields, predicting 10-year U.S. Treasury yields, thebenchmark for global borrowing costs, would end the year at just1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V1TW

Gibson said the nonfarm payrolls report due Friday isanticipated to be the most important jobs data in a while,because any sort of weakness could push Treasury yields evenlower and signal that bond investors are concerned about anupcoming recession.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 229 points, or0.88%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 26 points, or 0.89% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 78.25 points, or 1.03%.

Among other stocks, Activision Blizzard IncATVI.O gained2.8% after brokerage BMO Capital Markets upgraded the videogamepublisher's stock to "outperform."

Tyson Foods IncTSN.N shares fell 3.7%, after the UnitedStates' biggest meat processor cut its 2019 earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U46K

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters IncAEO.N fell 9%after the apparel retailer forecast third quarter earnings belowestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V2ZB

Data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in Julyas exports rebounded, but the gap with China surged to asix-month high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS4KEF9T (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2238780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging:UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

