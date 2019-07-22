US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher as earnings season gathers steam

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* US trade negotiators likely to visit China next week -SCMP

* Micron jumps on report of Goldman upgrade

* Futures up: Dow 0.25%, S&P 0.31%, Nasdaq 0.48% (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

July 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set toopen higher on Monday as investors eyed fresh trade developmentsbetween the United States and China during a busy week ofcorporate earnings, with results from marquee names includingFacebook and Amazon on tap.

Second-quarter earnings started off on a dour note last weekas results from major banks raised concerns about profit growthin a low interest rate environment.

"We are going into another round of earnings which is goingto set the tone for markets, and U.S.-China trade talks looklike they can go forward and that is a positive thing," said KimForrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners inPittsburgh.

The South China Morning Post reported U.S. trade negotiatorswill likely visit China next week for their first face-to-facetalk with Chinese officials since the G20 meeting, when Trumpheld off on fresh tariffs on Chinese goods. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2RZ

As earnings season progresses, profits at S&P 500 companiesare now estimated to rise about 1%, according to Refinitiv IBESdata, in a reversal from earlier expectations of a small drop.

Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O andGoogle-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O rose between 0.4% and 0.6%in premarket trade, and are set to report results this week.

"I think their results are probably going to be fine, butthey will need to address their problems on impendingregulations and how they are going to channel that, so that itdoesn't impair their ability to grow money," Forrest said.

Results from technology companies have been robust so far,with Microsoft CorpMSFT.O and International Business MachinesCorp IBM.N reporting profit beats last week.

Investors will parse through company results to gauge theimpact that the trade war has had on corporate profits, to seewhether results are poor enough to persuade the Federal Reserveto take strong action this year.

Hopes of an interest rate cut helped Wall Street's mainindexes recover from a slump in May and scale new record highs.

The main indexes ended the week lower for the first time inthree weeks as investors dialed down hopes of a steep 50 basispoints rate cut at the central bank's upcoming policy settingmeeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K3LY

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 67 points, or0.25%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.25 points, or 0.31% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 37.5 points, or 0.48%.

Chipmaker Micron Technology IncMU.O rose nearly 3.1%,while Applied Materials IncAMAT.O and Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O gained 2.8% and 1% respectively.

The stocks likely got a boost from news that White Houseeconomic adviser Larry Kudlow will host a meeting withsemiconductor and software executives on Monday to discuss theU.S. ban on sales to China'sHuawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K1DH

Micron's shares were also lifted by a report that GoldmanSachs upgraded its shares to "buy" from "neutral".

On the earnings front, Halliburton CoHAL.N rose 2.5%after the oilfield services provider's second-quarter profitbeat analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24N2DB

Walt Disney CoDIS.N rose 0.9% after its remake of "TheLion King" movie collected $185 million over the weekend andsuperhero movie "Avengers: Endgame" set an all-time box officerecord. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24M04Furn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24M00Z (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Additionalreporting by Karina Dsouza; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta) ((Amy.CarenDaniel@thomsonreuters.com ; within U.S.+1-646-223-8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 9250 ; ReutersMessaging: Amy.CarenDaniel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))