US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after rally on Powell's dovish remarks

* Insurers rise on report drug rebate proposal dropped

* Delta Air Lines gains on strong qtrly profit, lifts rivals

* CPI rises by most in nearly 1-1/2 years in June

* Futures rise: Dow 0.32%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.12% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open higher onThursday, with healthcare shares in focus, a day after WallStreet's main indexes touched new highs as comments from FederalReserve chairman Jerome Powell cemented the case for an interestrate cut this month.

Stock futures pared some gains after a Labor Departmentreport showed U.S. underlying consumer prices increased by themost in nearly 1-1/2 years in June. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSBIEF6Y

The consumer price index (CPI), excluding the volatile foodand energy components, rose 0.3% in June. The overall CPI edgedup 0.1%, in line with May's rise, compared with expectations ofthe index remaining unchanged.

"It's a little higher than we thought but it seems like it'sgoing to take a lot more than a monthly data point to pushPowell away from his dovish stance," said Mike Loewengart, vicepresident, investment strategy at E*E*TRADE Financial Corp.

"The Fed has pretty much made it clear that the negatives ofa cooling economy and ongoing trade tensions outweigh thepositives of a Goldilocks inflation number and last week's solidjobs read."

In his first day of testimony before the Congress, Powellsaid the U.S. economy is still under threat from disappointingfactory activity, tame inflation and a simmering trade war. Histwo-day testimony resumes at 10:00 a.m. ET onThursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24B1B9

Hopes that the Fed would step in to cushion any hit to arecord U.S. economic expansion have helped Wall Street's mainindexes resume their rally after a slump in May.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX has climbed about 19% this yearand briefly breached the 3,000 point mark for the first time onWednesday. The blue-chip Dow has risen 15%, while the tech-ladenNasdaq has gained 24%.

Shares of health insurers such as UnitedHealth Group IncUNH.N , Cigna CorpCI.N and drug distributors like McKessonCorp MCK.N gained between 9.5% and 3.5% premarket after areport that the Trump administration has withdrawn its proposalto eliminate rebates from government drug plans. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24C2I4

The top ten gainers among the S&P 500 companies tradingpremarket were healthcare stocks.

At 8:48 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 85 points, or0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.5 points, or 0.15% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 9.5 points, or 0.12%.

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 1.9% after reporting a39.3% rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited fromhigher fares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

Delta Air Lines IncDAL.N rose 1.9% after reporting a39.3% rise in quarterly profit, as the carrier benefited fromhigher fares and flying fuller planes. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24B3TT

This comes a day after American Airlines Group IncAAL.O raised its estimate for second-quarter unit revenue. Shares ofAmerican, United Airlines HoldingsUAL.N and SouthwestAirlines Co SUV.N rose between 0.5% and 0.8%.

