US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Powell's remarks raise rate cut bets

Shutterstock photo





* Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds yields fall

* Futures up: Dow 0.42%, S&P 0.44%, Nasdaq 0.76% (Changes comment, adds details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

In prepared remarks ahead of his two-day testimony toCongress, Powell said overall growth has also "moderated," while"there is a risk that weak inflation will be even morepersistent than we currently anticipate".

"I guess chairman Powell feels there is more downside riskto the economy and the Fed needs to accommodate that," said KimForrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners.

Wall Street's three main indexes have retreated from lastweek's record closing highs after a strong June jobs report onFriday tempered expectations of a sharp rate cut this month.

While traders had all but abandoned bets of a 50 basis-pointreduction, Powell's comments pushed them 5% higher, CME Group'sFedWatch tool showed. Bets of the first U.S. rate cut since thefinancial crisis stand close to 95% for the July 30-31 meeting.

Investors will also have another opportunity to gaugepolicymakers' thinking when minutes from the Fed's latest policymeeting will be released at 2 p.m. ET. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24A0IL

The second-quarter earnings season starts in earnest nextweek, but investors are on edge following warnings of theU.S.-China trade war hurting corporate profits. S&P 500companies are expected to report a 0.2% dip in profits from ayear earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

At 8:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 113 points, or0.42%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 13.25 points, or 0.44%and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60 points, or 0.76%.

Shares of rate-sensitive lenders, including Goldman SachsGS.N , Bank of America CorpBAC.N and JPMorgan Chase & CoJPM.N , fell between 0.2% and 0.7% in premarket trade as yieldson the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury bond US10YT=RR droppedafter Powell's comments. US/ (Reporting by Medha Singh and Manas Mishra in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics