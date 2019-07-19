US STOCKS-Wall St set to open higher after Microsoft's beat, rate cut bets rise

Shutterstock photo





* Microsoft rises after solid growth in cloud business

* Schlumberger rises on revenue beat, CEO change

* Kansas City Southern gains on profit beat

* Futures up: Dow 0.27%, S&P 0.16%, Nasdaq 0.23% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

July 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher onFriday as solid results from Microsoft fed into a bullish moodfollowing signs from New York Fed President John Williams thatthe U.S. central bank was set to cut interest rates this month.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , America's most valuable company,gained 2.7% premarket, after strength in its cloud businesshelped it beat analysts' estimates at the end of a week of mixedcorporate results. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J47I

Shares of the world's largest oilfield services providerSchlumberger NV SLB.N rose 1% as it beat quarterly revenueestimates and named insider Olivier Le Peuch as its new chiefexecutive officer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2JA

"Some optimism is being carried forward from New York FedPresident John Williams' comments and largelybetter-than-expected corporate earnings so far, highlighted byMicrosoft," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at NationalSecurities in New York.

Profit for S&P 500 companies is now expected to rise 0.6% inthe second quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in areversal from earlier estimates of a drop.

Williams' remarks that the Fed cannot wait for economicdisaster to unfold and must add stimulus early were behindThursday's positive close. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Traders raised bets for a larger, half-percentage point cutin rates at the July 30-31 policy meeting to 41%, from a 23%chance a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

At 8:41 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 73 points, or0.27%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 4.75 points, or 0.16%,and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 18.5 points, or 0.23%.

The main indexes have eased off all-time highs hit at thestart of this week as some of the first batches ofsecond-quarter earnings releases pointed to a slowdown in growthunder the shadow of U.S.-China trade talks.

Boeing CoBA.N disclosed it would take a $4.9 billionafter-tax hit due to estimated disruptions from the grounding ofits 737 MAX, but shares gained 2.1% indicating that investorshad feared worst. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1OR

Kansas City SouthernKSU.N rose about 2% after therailroad posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit. Creditcard issuer American Express Co'sAXP.N beat profit estimatesbut shares slipped about 1% as expenses jumped. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2QZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2O9

(Reporting by Medha Singh and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham and Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics