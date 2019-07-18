US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as trade worries weigh; Netflix tumbles

Shutterstock photo





* Netflix tumbles as U.S. subscribers drop

* Union Pacific rises after qtrly profit beat

* Morgan Stanley beats profit estimates

By Medha Singh

July 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set fora flat open on Thursday as investors awaited more developmentsaround trade, while Netflix posted a surprise drop in U.S.subscribers, kicking off earnings for the FAANG group of stockson a sour note.

Streaming pioneer Netflix IncNFLX.O sank 10.4% premarketand was on pace to open at its lowest level since late-January,as it also missed targets for new subscribers overseas at a timewhen it has staked its future on global expansion. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3TB

Trade worries have been weighing on markets for the last fewweeks and the disappointing earnings so far have just amplifiedthat pressure, Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist atJanney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, said.

"Netflix did nothing to soothe investor concerns around whatearnings prospects are likely to unfold over the next couple ofweeks."

A recent rally in Wall Street's main indexes stumbled thisweek as second-quarter earnings roll in and investors await theFederal Reserve's policy meeting at the end of this month.

"With the run we've had in the market, conditions have beenoverbought and in that light the market have been right inreleasing some of that pressure from the rally."

The three main indexes are headed for their sharpest weeklydrop in seven weeks after hopes of an interest rate cut from theFederal Reserve helped them recover from a slump in May and hitrecord highs.

In trade-related news, U.S. Treasury Secretary StevenMnuchin said that Beijing and Washington were set to talk over aphone call on Thursday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219018

At 8:56 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 47 points,or 0.17%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.75 points, or0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 5.75 points, or0.07%.

Offering some support to markets was Union Pacific CorpUNP.N , which rose 3.2% after reporting a profit beat, a dayafter its smaller rival CSX Corp'sCSX.O results raisedconcerns of trade dispute hurting the transportation sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J31S

Profit at S&P 500 companies is expected to rise 0.4% insecond quarter, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

International Business Machines CorpIBM.N fell 1.2% as itdid not raise its full-year profit forecast even though itsquarterly profit beat on strong growth in its high-margin cloudbusiness. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3UE

EBay IncEBAY.O jumped 5.4% after the e-commerce companyposted better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit, helpedby growth in its advertising and payments businesses. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24I3VJ

Morgan StanleyMS.N reported a drop in quarterly profit,but beat analysts' expectations on slim gains in its wealthmanagement business and lower expenses. Its shares fell 1.3%.

