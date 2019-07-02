US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as trade talk euphoria fades

Shutterstock photo





* USTR threatens $4 bln in additional tariffs on EU goods

* Western Digital falls on Benchmark downgrade

* Futures off: Dow 0.07%, S&P 0.03%, Nasdaq 0.05% (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures indicated to aflat opening on Tuesday, a day after the benchmark S&P 500 indexhit a record high, as optimism sparked by the U.S.-China tradetruce waned and a fresh threat of tariffs on Europe keptinvestors on edge.

A clutch of discouraging manufacturing surveys in the past24 hours from around the world that rekindled fears of a globaleconomic slowdown added to the cautious mood.

U.S. markets rose on Monday as Washington and Beijing agreedto resume trade talks and President Donald Trump offeredconcessions including no new tariffs and an easing of curbs onHuawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

However, Washington threatened to slap tariffs on $4 billionof additional EU goods, ratcheting up pressure on Europe in along-running dispute over aircraft subsidies. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N2421KN

"While the threat of additional tariffs on EU imports isstill an overhang for investors, the market is more likelytaking a breather until new macro-economic data comes out,"Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan CapitalSecurities said.

Investors are waiting for the monthly jobs report on Friday,which is expected to show that the private sector added 160,000jobs in June, after a sharp slowdown in jobs growth in May.

At 8:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 18 points,or 0.07%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 0.75 points, or0.03% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 3.75 points, or0.05%.

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes posted their best Juneperformance in decades, on hopes that the Federal Reserve wouldcut interest rates to preserve a decade-long U.S. expansion,after a breakdown in trade talks in May sent markets into atailspin.

Market participants still expect a rate cut by the Fed of atleast a quarter of a percentage point at its July 30-31 policymeeting, despite the latest developments in trade talks.

Among stocks, Western Digital CorpWDC.O fell 3% inpremarket trading after Benchmark cut its rating on thehard-disk drive maker's stock to "sell."

Coty IncCOTY.N dropped 4.1% as multiple brokerages cutprice targets on the cosmetics maker's shares, a day after thecompany said it would restructure and write down about $3billion in value of brands acquired from Procter & Gamble CoPG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Gilead Sciences IncGILD.O rose 1% after the drugmakersaid it will submit a new drug application for its arthritisdrug to the U.S. FDA this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2432WP (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal & Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

