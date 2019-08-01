US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as focus shifts to mixed earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Verizon rises as Q2 profit beats estimates

* Kellogg jumps on quarterly profit, sales beat

* Futures: Dow up 0.05%, S&P 500 flat, Nasdaq up 0.08% (Updates prices, adds background)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open flat onThursday, with focus shifting back to a mixed bag of corporateearnings after a cautious message from the Federal Reserve oninterest rates drove some of the biggest falls since May in theprevious session.

The U.S. central bank reduced borrowing costs by awidely-expected quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday, butFed Chairman Jerome Powell signaled a series of further cuts wasunlikely, leading to a sharp selloff on the S&P 500 and Dow. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLAVIEF78

Despite that, all three major indexes posted their secondstraight monthly gains in July, closing the book on a month inwhich the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached fresh record highs.

"It was always going to be a tough job for the Fed to be asdovish as stock markets hoped. The 25 bps cut was a non-event,"said Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, in a note.

"With the Fed out of the way there is a chance that we canall get back to focusing on earnings and how earnings seasoncontinues to paint a broadly positive picture."

Almost three weeks through earnings, reports so far havebeen strong. Of the 296 companies in the S&P 500 that havereported second-quarter earnings, 74.7% have beaten Streetestimates for profit, according to Refinitiv data.

Shares of Verizon Communications IncVZ.N rose 1.3% inpremarket trading after wireless carrier beat quarterly profitestimates as it added far more net new phone subscribers who paya monthly bill than expected. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3I9

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100e-minis NQcv1 were up 6.5 points, or 0.08%.

Kellogg CoK.N jumped 4.2% after the company beatanalysts' expectations for quarterly sales and profit, driven byhigher demand for its snacks, including Pringles and Pop-Tarts,in North America. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X3SY

But not all reports were upbeat.

Qualcomm IncQCOM.O plunged 6.7% after the chipmaker'squarterly revenue and profit forecast fell short of Wall Streettargets. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24W5P7

Concho Resources IncCXO.N slid 16% after the shaleproducer missed second-quarter profit expectations and forecastweak current-quarter output.

On the macro front, the Institute for Supply Management'sindex of national factory activity, due at 10 a.m. EDT, willlikely show a reading of 52.0 in July from 51.7 in June.

This will follow IHS Markit Manufacturing PurchasingManagers' Indexes final reading for the month July, due 9:45a.m. EDT.

Factory activity contracted across Asia and Europe in July,fuelling worries a prolonged U.S.-China trade war and aneconomic slowdown could tilt the world towards recession, whichcentral banks would have to fight with depleted ammunition. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24X2FZ (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur)

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics