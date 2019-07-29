US STOCKS-Wall St set to open flat as Fed policy meeting looms

Shutterstock photo





* Fed policy meeting to start on Tuesday

* Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

* Mylan to combine with Pfizer's off-patent medicines unit

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open just offrecord highs on Monday, pausing at the start of a week likely tobe dominated by Wednesday's statement by the Federal Reserve anda round of tech company earnings that will again test the impactof trade concerns on global growth.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes closed at record highs onFriday, as upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet GOOGL.O and Starbucks CorpSBUX.O capped a strong week for U.S.retailers and tech companies.

While Refinitiv data shows 75% of the 218 S&P 500 companiesthat have reported earnings so far have topped profit estimates,data on the U.S. economy went in the opposite direction,supporting action by the Fed on Wednesday.

A quarter point cut to bolster the amount of capitalcoursing through financial markets and support borrowing byordinary Americans is fully priced in for Wednesday and it willbe policymakers' comments on what next that should definewhether a rally since May continues. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24Q0LFurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24K10W

"The key question facing investors now is whether the Fedcan get away with a small number of insurance cuts or whether itwill be pushed towards a more fundamental loosening of policy,"Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics, saidin a note.

Among other stocks, Mylan NVMYL.O jumped 12.8% premarketas it confirmed reports over the weekend that it was combiningwith Pfizer Inc'sPFE.N off-patent branded and genericestablished medicines business to form a new global player. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24U2ON

Pfizer fell 3.7% after the drugmaker slashed its full-yearprofit and revenue forecast in an unexpected release of itsquarterly results to go with the deal announcement.

Starbucks slipped 1% from Friday's record highs afterJ.P.Morgan downgraded the coffee chain's stock to "neutral"saying its valuation has become "beyond stretched".

Hopes that the Fed would take a more dovish approach tocounter the impact of a protracted U.S.-China trade war hashelped Wall Street's main indexes scale record levels thismonth. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24R1PQ

But the market's recovery from a torrid month of trading inMay have also been dependent on other indicators like earningsnot being so robust as to make the Fed hold fire.

Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in NewVernon, New Jersey, said, markets will see a 25 bps cut as ahappy medium, an indication that things aren't that bad.

Some 33% of S&P companies will be reporting this week, ledby Apple IncAAPL.O after hours on Tuesday.

At 8:46 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or0.05%. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 0.75 points, or 0.02% andNasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 5.5 points, or 0.07%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by ArunKoyyur)