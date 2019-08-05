US STOCKS-Wall St set for steep fall at open as yuan slide deepens trade fears

Shutterstock photo





* Apple set to drop for third session on tariff worries

* Trade-sensitive Boeing, Caterpillar and chip stocks slide

* Tyson Foods rises after profit beats estimates

* Futures drop: Dow 1.36%, S&P 1.45%, Nasdaq 1.99% (Adds comment, details; Updates prices)

By Medha Singh

Aug 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were set to open sharply loweron Monday as China's yuan hit its lowest in more than a decade,spurring a continuation of a sell-off on trade concerns onFriday that generated the S&P 500's worst weekly performance of2019.

China let the yuan breach the key 7-per-dollar level onMonday, a sign Beijing might be willing to tolerate morecurrency weakness that could further inflame the trade conflictwith the United States. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2511P6

"People are fearful that (the latest round of levies) isgoing to make coming to an agreement on trade that much harder,"said Robert Pavlik, chief investment strategist and seniorportfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLC in New York.

Wall Street's three main indexes fell sharply at the end oflast week after President Donald Trump upended a temporary tradetruce by threatening another round of tariffs on Chineseimports.

The support that markets have seen since May fromexpectations of an aggressive round of monetary easing has alsoevaporated in the aftermath of the U.S. Federal Reserve'sstatement last week.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 and Dow e-minis EScv11YMcv1 fell by around 1.4%, while futures on the Nasdaq NQcv1 , heavily exposed by its chipmakers and other globaltechnology players to Chinese markets, were down about 2%.

Shares of Apple IncAAPL.O slid 2.8% in premarket tradingas analysts expected the newly proposed tariffs to hurt demandfor its flagship iPhone, while chipmakers Advanced Micro DevicesInc AMD.O , Nvidia CorpNVDA.O , Micron Technology IncMU.O and Intel CorpINTC.O dropped between 2.1% and 4.2%.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing CoBA.N and Caterpillar IncCAT.N slipped 1.8% and 2.1%, respectively.

Signals from the bond market were also daunting asinvestors' search for safer assets sent the U.S. 10-yearTreasury yields to fresh three-year lows following their biggestweekly drop in seven years on Friday. US/

The CBOE Volatility index .VIX , a gauge of investoranxiety, rose to its highest level in about three months at21.48 points.

The rest of the high-flying FAANG group also lost ground,with Facebook IncFB.O , Amazon.com IncAMZN.O , Netflix IncNFLX.O and Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O down between1.9% and 2.5%.

More than three quarters of S&P 500 companies have reportedresults so far, with about 74% topping analysts' expectationsfor profit, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

No.1 U.S. meat processor Tyson Foods IncTSN.N rose 1.3%after beating quarterly profit estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N251370 (Reporting by Medha Singh and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru;editing by Patrick Graham and Anil D'Silva) ((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780,outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs; Reuters Messaging: medha.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

