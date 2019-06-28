US STOCKS-Wall St set for best June in decades as G20 convenes

Shutterstock photo





* Investors eye Trump-Xi meeting at G20 summit in Japan

* S&P 500, Dow on track for best June in decades

* Consumer spending, inflation data support Fed rate cut

* Indexes up: Dow 0.21%, S&P 500 0.35%, Nasdaq 0.22%

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street advanced onFriday, with the S&P 500 and the Dow on track for their bestJune in generations, ahead of the much-anticipated trade talksbetween U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpartXi Jinping at the G20 summit now underway in Japan.

All three major U.S. stock indexes were higher near theclose of the week, month, quarter and first half of the year,during which the U.S. stock market has had a remarkable run.

The S&P 500 was poised to have its best June since 1955. TheDow was on track for its best June since 1938.

From the start of 2019, after investors fled equities amidfears of a global economic slowdown and sending stock marketstumbling in December, the benchmark S&P 500 is up 17%, itslargest first-half increase since 1997.

"This has largely been a rebound from the fourth quarter,"said Doug Cohen, managing director of portfolio management atAthena Capital Advisors in Boston. "Since then, the market'sbeen able to climb the proverbial wall of worry."

Trump expressed hopes that his meeting with Xi at the Groupof 20 summit will be productive, but said he had not made anypromises about a reprieve from escalating tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z01O

"Right now, the consensus is that there will be a six-monthreprieve from the tariff increases threatened by Trump. I thinkthat's more or less baked in to the markets," Cohen added.

"People don't want to be on the wrong side of good news."

Financial stocks led the gains in the S&P 500 and the Dowafter the big U.S. banks passed Federal Reserve's "stress test,"with the central bank giving the companies a clean bill ofhealth. The S&P 500 Bank index .SPXBK was up 2.4%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Z0LP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 56.08 points,or 0.21%, to 26,582.66, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 10.38 points,or 0.35%, to 2,935.3 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added17.69 points, or 0.22%, to 7,985.45.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, all but technology .SPLRCT and healthcare .SPXHC were trading in positiveterritory.

Financials .SPSY , energy .SPNY and tariff-vulnerableindustrials .SPLRCI were the biggest percentage gainers.

Morgan StanleyMS.N advanced 1.6% following an exclusiveReuters report that the broker would likely gain majoritycontrol of its China securities joint venture in the latter halfof the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23W1XW

Constellation Brands IncSTZ.N reportedbetter-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-yearguidance due to healthy beer demand, sending its shares up 5.5%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N23Z33M

In economic news, consumer spending rose moderately in Mayand prices edged higher, implying a slow-down in economic growthand benign inflation pressures, providing the Federal Reserverationale for a possible interest rate cut in July. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N23Y1E9

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a2.97-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.72-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 64 new highs and 34 new lows.