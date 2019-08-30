US STOCKS-Wall St rises on trade hopes, strong consumer spending data

Shutterstock photo





* Trade-sensitive technology and industrials rise

* Ulta Beauty tumbles on full-year forecast cut

* Markets to be shut for Labor Day on Monday

* Indexes up: Dow 0.47%, S&P 0.43%, Nasdaq 0.34% (Updates to open)

By Akanksha Rana

Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Friday as an easingof trade tensions between the United States and China, and datashowing solid domestic consumer spending abated concerns thatmajor economies were on the brink of a recession.

The Commerce Department said consumer spending, whichaccounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity,rose 0.6% last month after an unrevised 0.3% gain in June.

However, the pace of growth in consumption is unlikely to besustained amid tepid income gains. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSUJEF9J

A sharp heightening of tensions this month after the U.S.and China slapped tariffs on each other's goods, caused panicacross global markets and resulted in a key part of the U.S.yield curve, a closely-followed recession indicator, inverting.

The two economic superpowers gave signs on Thursday thatthey will resume trade talks, as the countries discussed thenext round of in-person negotiations in September ahead of alooming deadline for additional U.S. tariffs. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25P29K

That helped Wall Street rise more than 1% on Thursday andset the indexes on pace to post their best weekly gain sinceJune. The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index is now 3% off itsrecord high hit in late July.

"It is a continuation of what we saw yesterday and there isoptimism that there's going to be some sort of progress, thatseems to be the biggest factor," said Scott Brown, chiefeconomist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Trade sensitive technology .SPLRCT and industrial stocks .SPLRCI rose 0.58% and 0.81%, respectively, while chipmakers,which get a major portion of their revenue, jumped.

The Philadelphia chip index .SOX was up 1.40%.

However, markets are bracing for a new round of U.S. tariffson some Chinese goods that come into effect on Sunday.

"The market believes that there will be some type ofnegotiation, but there is real danger this trade conflict isgoing to last, especially with the magnitude of Septembertariffs," added Brown.

Hopes that the Federal Reserve would step in to impede anyslowdown in economic growth as a result of the trade war, haveled traders to fully price in an interest rate cut at thecentral bank meeting next month.

Investors are now watching out for the monthly jobs reportand the manufacturing data next week to gauge the health of theU.S. economy, and gain insight regarding the Fed's path offuture interest rate cuts.

At 9:55 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 122.64 points, or 0.47%, at 26,484.89, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 12.43 points, or 0.43%, at 2,937.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 27.33 points, or 0.34%, at 8,000.72.

Gains in markets were largely broad-based, with thedefensive utilities .SPLRCU and real estate sectors .SPLRCR posting the smallest losses.

Ulta Beauty IncULTA.O tumbled 27.5% to the bottom of theS&P 500 after the cosmetics company cut its full-year profitforecast.

The biggest gainer on the benchmark index was Campbell SoupCo CPB.N , which rose 6.2% after its quarterly profit beatestimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25Q3IS

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 2.41-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.79-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 33 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 26 new highs and 18 new lows.