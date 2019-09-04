US STOCKS-Wall St rises on strong Chinese data, Hong Kong and Brexit news

Shutterstock photo





* Ten of 11 major S&P 500 sectors trading higher

* China service sector activity hits 3-month high

By Sinéad Carew

New YorkSept 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexesrebounded on Wednesday, after robust economic data from China,easing tensions in Hong Kong and British lawmakers' approval ofa law to delay Brexit provided a dose of optimism to investorsworried about global growth.

Lawmakers in Britain's lower house of Parliament voted toapprove legislation designed to prevent Prime Minister BorisJohnson's government from taking the country out of the EuropeanUnion without a deal. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL9N25Q00J

In China, activity in the services sector expanded at thefastest pace in three months in August, providing a boost to theworld's second-largest economy, which has been struggling toreverse a prolonged slump in its manufacturing sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdrew an extradition billthat had triggered months of often violent protests in theChinese-ruled city. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

"Some of the pessimism we started the month off with haseased slightly," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officerat Independent Advisor Alliance, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"Anything that happens that could possibly derail a hardBrexit is a positive for stocks," said Zaccarelli, who alsopointed to economic data from China and Germany and the newsfrom Hong Kong.

The president of the New York Federal Reserve Bank, JohnWilliams, said the U.S. economy appeared to be in a good placewhile saying that he is ready to "act as appropriate" to helpavoid a downturn. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V0H6

The combination of news provided some relief after investorsfled equities on Tuesday following data that showed acontraction in U.S. factory activity in August and after a newround of tariffs from Washington and Beijing began over theweekend.

The Federal Reserve's Beige Book released on Wednesday,showed that the U.S. economy grew at a modest pace in recentweeks, with manufacturing buffeted by a global slowdown whileconsumer purchases gave mixed signals. The report is acompendium of anecdotes from companies around the country. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nTLA4KEF7L

The benchmark U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR roseon Wednesday, with the yield curve at its steepest in more thantwo weeks. US/

At 3:27PM, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose217.91 points, or 0.83%, to 26,335.93, the S&P 500 .SPX gained28.92 points, or 1.00%, to 2,935.19 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added 96.59 points, or 1.23%, to 7,970.74.

Technology stocks .SPLRCT provided the biggest boost of the S&P's 11 major sectors with a 1.5% gain. The only sector inthe red was healthcare .SPXHC , which was down 0.3%.

Tyson Foods IncTSN.N shares fell 7% after the biggestU.S. meat processor cut its 2019 earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U46K

Starbucks CorpSBUX.O dropped 0.9% after the company saidit expects 2020 adjusted profit growth to be lower than 2019 asit factors in the impact of a one-time tax benefit that hasinflated its bottom line this year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V34A

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a3.85-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.08-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 64 new 52-week highs and three new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 57 new highs and 74 new lows.