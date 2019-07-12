Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on rate cut optimism; S&P 500, Dow hit new highs



* Illumina tumbles on weak preliminary revenue estimate

* Altria rises on Goldman Sachs upgrade

* Indexes up: Dow 0.49%, S&P 0.19%, Nasdaq 0.28% (Updates prices, changes comments)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 12 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones IndustrialAverage hit fresh record highs on Friday, as the indexescontinued a strong run for the week on hopes of an interest ratecut this month, while investors waited for the start of thecorporate earnings season.

In his two-day testimony before Congress, Federal ReserveChairman Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy was still underthreat from disappointing factory activity, tame inflation and asimmering trade war and that the central bank stood ready to"act as appropriate".

"My belief on why the Fed will likely lower rates in theJuly meeting is that it will try to assume its responsibilitiesas the central bank for the world and global economic indicatorsare not as healthy as in the U.S.," said James Abate, chiefinvestment officer at Centre Asset Management in New York.

Abate said most of the positive catalysts that have driventhe market higher, have been priced in and now the focus willshift to the earnings season in the next few weeks.

The second quarter earnings season starts next week againstthe backdrop of warnings of the U.S.-China trade war hurtingcorporate profits. S&P 500 companies are expected to report a0.4% dip in profits from a year earlier, according to RefinitivIBES data.

Results from transport companies next week will also helpinvestors gauge the impact of the trade war on thetransportation sector, which is considered as a barometer ofU.S. economic health. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24D0HL

The S&P 500 .SPX traded above the 3,000 level for thethird straight session, also boosted by a 0.44% gain in thetechnology sector .SPLRCT , the S&P 500's best performer so farthis year. Apple IncAAPL.O led the gainers.

The healthcare sector .SPXHC fell 1.02%, the most amongthe 11 major S&P sectors, weighed down by a 15.11% tumble inIllumina Inc ILMN.O . The gene sequencing company's preliminarysecond-quarter revenue came in below analysts' estimates. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24D2L0

The Dow .DJI was up 132.90 points, or 0.49%, at 27,220.98and the S&P 500 was up 5.73 points, or 0.19%, at 3,005.64.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 22.94 points, or 0.28%,at 8,218.98.

Keeping investors on edge was Beijing's threat to imposesanctions on U.S. firms that sell arms to Taiwan afterWashington approved possible sales of $2.2 billion in tanks,missiles and related equipment. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N23B01W

Altria Group IncMO.N rose 1.30% on a report that GoldmanSachs upgraded the Marlboro maker's stock to "buy" from"neutral".

Ford Motor CoF.N gained 2% after the automaker andVolkswagen AG VOWG_p.DE joined forces to develop autonomousand electric cars. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N24D385

A Labor Department report showed U.S. producer prices roseslightly in June, leading to the smallest annual increase inproducer inflation in nearly 2-1/2 years. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24C1HN

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.59-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and a 1.61-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

