US STOCKS-Wall St rises on Microsoft's beat, rate cut euphoria

* Microsoft rises after solid growth in cloud business

* Technology biggest boost to S&P

* Kansas City Southern gains on profit beat

* Indexes up: Dow 0.28%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.37% (Updates to open)

July 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes advanced on Friday assolid results from Microsoft lifted technology stocks and addedto an upbeat mood following signs from New York Fed PresidentJohn Williams that the central bank would lower interest ratesthis month.

Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , America's most valuable company,gained 2.2% as strength in its cloud business helped it beatanalysts' estimates at the end of a week of mixed corporateresults. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24J47I

The S&P technology sector .SPLRCT gained 0.60%, providingthe biggest boost to the benchmark S&P 500 .SPX index.

"Some optimism is being carried forward from New York FedPresident John Williams' comments and largelybetter-than-expected corporate earnings so far, highlighted byMicrosoft," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at NationalSecurities in New York.

Second-quarter profits at S&P 500 companies are nowestimated to rise 1%, according to Refinitiv IBES data, in areversal from earlier expectations of a small drop.

Williams' remarks that the Fed cannot wait for economicdisaster to unfold and must add stimulus early were behindThursday's positive close. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J16B

Traders raised bets for a larger, half-percentage point cutin rates at the July 30-31 policy meeting to 41%, from a 23%chance a week ago, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.

Boeing CoBA.N also provided support to the DowIndustrials .DJI and S&P 500 .SPX index.

The planemaker disclosed it would take a $4.9 billionafter-tax hit due to estimated disruptions from the grounding ofits 737 MAX, but shares gained 2.1% indicating that investorshad feared worst. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24J1OR

At 9:45 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 75.33 points, or 0.28%, at 27,298.30, and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 8.01 points, or 0.27%, at 3,003.12. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 30.50 points, or 0.37%, at 8,237.74.

The main indexes have eased off all-time highs hit at thestart of this week as some of the first batches ofsecond-quarter earnings releases pointed to a slowdown in growthunder the shadow of U.S.-China trade tensions.

Kansas City SouthernKSU.N shares rose 3.4% after therailroad operator posted a better-than-expected quarterlyprofit. Its shares helped the Dow transports index .DJT riseabout 1%.

Credit card issuer American Express Co'sAXP.N beat profitestimates but shares slipped about 2.4% as expenses jumped. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2QZurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24K2O9

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.43-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.26-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 34 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 37 new highs and 25 new lows.