Shutterstock photo

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as trade hopes drive tech gains; S&P at record-high



(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window)

* Trump says China trade talks 'back on track'

* Chipmakers surge on trade relief

* Casino operators rise on higher Macau revenue

* Indexes up: Dow 0.30%, S&P 0.55%, Nasdaq 0.88% (Updates to early afternoon)

By Shreyashi Sanyal

July 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose onMonday, with the S&P 500 hitting an all-time high, as technologystocks gained on growing optimism around U.S.-China trade talksand a likely reprieve for Chinese telecoms company Huawei.

"We're right back on track," U.S. President Donald Trumpsaid after the world's two largest economies agreed to restarttrade talks.

Trump also offered concessions including no new tariffs andan easing of restrictions on Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL , while China agreed to make unspecified new purchasesof U.S. farm products. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2400C0

Tech stocks .SPLRCT , Wall Street's top performers so farin 2019, jumped 1.22%, with heavyweight Apple Inc'sAAPL.O 1.7% gain providing the maximum support.

Chipmakers with a sizable revenue exposure to China jumped,fueling a 2.30% gain in the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX . Huawei suppliers Intel CorpINTC.O rose 0.1%, whileMicron Technology IncMU.O gained 4%.

"The outcome between Xi and Trump was probably the best thatcould be expected," said Robert Pavlik, chief investmentstrategist and senior portfolio manager at SlateStone Wealth LLCsaid.

"Now with a trade truce and quite likely an eventual tradeagreement coming online, the technology space, which is heavilyconnected to Asia, would be an area of the market you want totake a bet on."

Stocks saw their steepest sell-off this year in May after abreakdown in the U.S.-China trade talks sparked concerns of aglobal economic slowdown.

But hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut interest ratesto preserve a strong run of U.S. economic growth helped the S&P500 and the Dow Jones indexes post their best June performancein generations.

Despite the latest development in talks, traders stillexpect the Fed's next move will be a rate cut at its July 30-31policy meeting. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N2423OZ

Data showed growth in manufacturing cooled in the UnitedStates in June while factory activity shrank across much ofEurope and Asia, further boosting chances of a rate cut. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24221S

June factory activity data is evident of the impact tariffsand tensions are having on global growth, said Lindsey Bell,investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

At 12:54 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 80.44 points, or 0.30%, at 26,680.40 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 16.15 points, or 0.55%, at 2,957.91.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 70.21 points, or 0.88%,at 8,076.46. Shares of Microsoft CorpMSFT.O , Alphabet IncGOOGL.O , NFLX.O and Amazon.com IncAMZN.O also boosted thetech-heavy index.

Gains on the Dow were limited by a 1.7% drop in Boeing CoBA.N after a report that federal prosecutors had subpoenaedrecords relating to the production of the 787 Dreamliner inSouth Carolina. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N23Z6C4

Wynn Resorts LtdWYNN.O jumped 6.3%, the most on the S&P,as gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose morethan expected in June. Shares of peers Melco Resorts &Entertainment LtdMLCO.O and Las Vegas Sands CorpLVS.N alsorose. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nAZN00S258

Coty IncCOTY.N tumbled 16.1%, falling the most on theS&P, after the company said it would overhaul its operations andwrite down about $3 billion in value of its brands acquired fromProcter & Gamble Co PG.N . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24234B

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.67-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.50-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 59 new 52-week highs and two newlows, while the Nasdaq recorded 113 new highs and 19 new lows. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru;Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila) ((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780 ;Reuters Messaging:Shreyashi.Sanyal.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

This article appears in: Stocks , World Markets , Politics