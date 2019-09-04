US STOCKS-Wall St rises as strong Chinese data eases growth worries

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Ten of 11 major S&P 500 sectors trading higher

* China service sector activity rises to 3-mth high

* Tyson Foods falls on cutting FY profit forecast

* Indexes up: Dow 0.57%, S&P 0.58%, Nasdaq 0.72% (Updates to open)

By Uday Sampath Kumar

Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as upbeatdata from China's services sector eased concerns about a globaleconomic slowdown, while Hong Kong's withdrawal of acontroversial bill supported sentiment.

Activity in China's services sector expanded at the fastestpace in three months in August, providing a boost to the world'ssecond-largest economy that has been struggling to reverse aprolonged slump in its manufacturing sector. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U2EK

Sentiment also got a lift after Hong Kong leader Carrie Lamwithdrew an extradition bill that had triggered months of oftenviolent protests in the Chinese-ruled city. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V0NC

The three main indexes had come under pressure on Tuesdayafter the United States and China imposed new tariffs on eachother's goods and data showed a contraction in U.S. factoryactivity in August. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25U0FTurn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25R073

"The positive economic news out of China is offsetting theweak manufacturing data from the U.S. yesterday and diminishesthe fear of an economic downturn," said Shawn Gibson, chiefinvestment officer at asset management firm Liquid Strategies.

"Global growth and not just U.S. growth is a very importantnarrative for investors because a strong Chinese economy isimportant to our economy as well," Gibson added.

Markets struggled last month as escalating trade tensionsand the inversion of a key part of the U.S. yield curve, oftenseen as a sign of recession, drove investors away from riskyassets and pushed the S&P 500 .SPX to log its worst August infour years.

Further easing concerns of a slowdown were comments from NewYork Federal Reserve President John Williams who said he isready to "act as appropriate" to help the United States avoid aneconomic downturn but so far the economy appeared to be in agood place. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25V0H6

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with a 1.05%rise in technology stocks .SPLRCT providing the biggest boost.

Trade-sensitive chipmakers accounted for a major portion ofthose gains, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX up2.18%.

Bank stocks .SPXBK rose 2.18%, bouncing back from aselloff on Tuesday when the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield US10YT=RR hit its lowest since July 2016.

UBS slashed its forecasts for global growth and governmentbond yields, predicting 10-year U.S. yield, the benchmark forglobal borrowing costs, would end the year at just 1%. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL5N25V1TW

Gibson said the nonfarm payrolls report due Friday will bevery critical, because any sort of weakness in data could pushTreasury yields even lower and signal that bond investors areconcerned about an upcoming recession.

At 10:17 a.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 148.56 points, or 0.57%, at 26,266.58, the S&P 500 .SPX wasup 16.88 points, or 0.58%, at 2,923.15 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 57.02 points, or 0.72%, at 7,931.18.

Tyson Foods IncTSN.N shares fell 5.2% to the bottom ofthe S&P 500 after the United States' biggest meat processor cutits 2019 earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25U46K

PVH CorpPVH.N jumped 3% as the Calvin Klein-owner's chiefexecutive officer, Emanuel Chirico, on Tuesday announced plansto buy company shares. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL3N25V36R

Data showed the U.S. trade deficit narrowed slightly in Julyas exports rebounded, but the gap with China surged to asix-month high. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNS4KEF9T

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 4.17-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 2.47-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 52 new 52-week highs and one new low,while the Nasdaq recorded 44 new highs and 38 new lows. (Reporting by Uday Sampath and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((UdaySampath.Kumar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 2238780; Twitter: @sampath_uday; Reuters Messaging:UdaySampath.Kumar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))