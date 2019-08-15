US STOCKS-Wall St rises after strong retail sales data, Walmart earnings

Shutterstock photo





* Walmart gains after Q2 comp sales beat

* Cisco tumbles after forecast disappoints

* U.S. retail sales surge in July in boost to economy

By Amy Caren Daniel

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in choppy trading onThursday, as strong July retail sales data and Walmart's upbeatresults eased some fears about the economy slipping intorecession, but a slump in shares of network gear maker Ciscolimited gains.

Cisco Systems IncCSCO.O dropped 6.2% and was the biggestdrag on all three major indexes, after the Dow component blamedthe bruising U.S.-China trade war for poor quarterly forecasts. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25A4WK

The bounce on Wall Street comes a day after the blue-chipDow index posted its worst day this year, as recession fearsgripped the market following the inversion of the U.S. Treasuryyield curve for the first time in 12 years. US/

"It doesn't matter where we are right now. The number ofvariables affecting this market are increasing," said AndreBakhos, managing director at New Vines Capital LLC inBernardsville, New Jersey

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.7% in July,well above expectations of a 0.3% rise, as consumers bought arange of goods even as they cut back on motor vehicle purchases. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nLNSFJEF8Y

"The July number shows that the weakest economic data thatpeople keep pointing out to for a global slowdown is coming fromoutside the U.S. not inside the U.S.," said Randy Frederick,vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab inAustin.

Walmart IncWMT.N shares rose 5.3% after the retailerreported second-quarter U.S. comparable sales that beatestimates and boosted its earnings forecast for the year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25B082

The company's strong report lifted the consumer staplessector .SPLRCS up 0.98%, the most among the S&P sectors.

At 9:53 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasup 58.86 points, or 0.23%, at 25,538.28 and the S&P 500 .SPX was up 7.86 points, or 0.28%, at 2,848.46. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 10.42 points, or 0.13%, at 7,784.36.

Keeping investors on edge were mixed reports on trade.

China's finance ministry said it would retaliate to thelatest U.S. tariffs. However, a spokeswoman for the ministrylater said, "We hope the U.S. will meet China halfway, andimplement the consensus of the two heads of the two countries inOsaka." urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nB9N24U017

Trade worries have plagued financial markets for at least ayear, fuelling fears of recession and prompting traders to raisetheir bets on three rate cuts this year, including one inSeptember.

The benchmark S&P 500 .SPX is now about 6% away from itsall-time high hit in July.

Industrial stocks .SPLRCI were the biggest drag on WallStreet, pressured by a 7.8% fall in shares of General ElectricGE.N after a whistleblower in the Bernard Madoff Ponzi schemecase alleged that company financial filings masked the depths ofits problems. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25B2NU

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 1.41-to-1 ratioon the NYSE and by a 1.22-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.

