US STOCKS-Wall St recedes from record high following weak results, Draghi

Shutterstock photo





(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click LIVE/ ortype LIVE/ in a news window.)

* ECB disappoints investors wanting more dovish stance

* Ford falls after quarterly profit miss

By Noel Randewich

July 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street fell from record highs onThursday following a flurry of downbeat quarterly results fromFord Motor and other companies and after European Central Bankchief Mario Draghi's comments disappointed investors hoping fora more dovish stance on monetary policy.

The ECB signaled its intention to explore monetary easing but did not cut interest rates, and President Mario Draghisounded more upbeat on the economy than investors expected.

The Federal Reserve is widely expected to cut interest ratesnext week to bolster the U.S. economy, even as the U.S.unemployment rate sits at its lowest in 50 years.

"The ECB's rosier outlook may be giving the market a bit ofa chill," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive of HorizonInvestment Services in Hammond, Indiana.

"The market continues to hope for dovish central banks andthe actions of one central bank lead the market to wonder whatthat means for the Federal Reserve."

Ford Motor CoF.N tumbled 8.6% after the automakerreported a lower-than-expected profit and gave a disappointingfull-year earnings forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N24P1KM

The S&P 500 information technology index .SPLRCT fell0.6%, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index .SOX falling1.6% from record highs.

Xilinx IncXLNX.O tumbled 2.5% after the chipmaker gave aweak quarterly forecast, hit by the impact of U.S. restrictionson selling to Huawei Technologies Co LtdHWT.UL . urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4TP

Facebook IncFB.O dropped 2.8% after the social mediagiant said new rules and product changes aimed at protectinguser privacy would slow its revenue growth into next year. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N24P4J5

Align TechnologyALGN.O plunged 26% and was the biggestdecliner on the S&P 500 after the orthodontic device maker'scurrent-quarter forecast came below estimates.

Two weeks into the second-quarter earnings season, about 75%of the 185 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far havetopped profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Broad expectations that the Fed would cut rates to counterthe impact of a protracted trade war have helped Wall Street'smain indexes scale record levels this month.

At 2:42 pm ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI wasdown 0.56% at 27,116.72 points, while the S&P 500 .SPX lost0.49% to 3,004.7.

The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 0.86% to 8,249.89.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record highs on Wednesday.

Google-parent Alphabet IncGOOGL.O was nearly flat aheadof its quarterly report after the bell. Amazon.com IncAMZN.O fell 0.7% ahead of its report after the bell. Also reportingafter the close, IntelINTC.O was down 1.7%.

"You are probably looking at them as a bit of a bellwetherfor what's going on in tech, which has been a great performancestory so far this year. The market will key in on theirstories," said Rob Haworth, senior investment strategist at U.S.Bank Wealth Management.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a2.28-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.20-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; theNasdaq Composite recorded 80 new highs and 77 new lows. (Additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Karina Dsouza inBengaluruEditing by Sonya Hepinstall) ((noel.randewich@tr.com; Twitter handle: @randewich (415) 6772542; Reuters Messaging:noel.randewich.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))