US STOCKS-Wall St rebounds, up 1% after China moves on yuan

* Tech stocks biggest boost to S&P 500

* Take-Two jumps after FY revenue forecast raise

* Indexes up: Dow 1.0%, S&P 500 1.1%, Nasdaq 1.3% (Updates to late afternoon, changes byline, dateline)

NEW YORK, Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks jumped more than 1percent on Tuesday, bouncing back from a sharp sell-off theprevious day as China stepped in to stabilize the yuan, easingconcerns that currencies would be the latest weapon in the tradewar.

China's overnight intervention came after the U.S. TreasuryDepartment labeled Beijing as a currency manipulator as it letthe yuan slide to a more than decade low on Monday.

"It's a signal from the Chinese side that they want to keepthe yuan steady and elevated. But it also indicates how quicklythings can change. That's permeating the tone in the market, andit's one of the reasons there remains that sense oftrepidation," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist atPrudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

On Monday, U.S. stocks suffered their sharpest one-daypercentage drop of the year after a steep fall in the Chinesecurrency, with the S&P 500 .SPX and Nasdaq .IXIC losing atleast 3% each in the session. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2512MW

China's move to fix the yuan at a slightly stronger rate andWhite House economic adviser Larry Kudlow's comment thatPresident Donald Trump was planning to host a Chinese delegationfor further talks in September allayed fears of a furtherescalation in the trade war. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nW1N219020

The technology sector .SPLRCT , which includes companiesthat have a big exposure to China and were at the heart ofMonday's sell-off, provided the biggest boost to the S&P index,rising 1.52%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 248.89 points,or 0.97%, to 25,966.63, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 31.23 points,or 1.10%, to 2,875.97 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC added100.77 points, or 1.3%, to 7,826.81.

The S&P 500 had been reeling from last week's shock whenTrump vowed to slap a 10% tariff on a further $300 billion in imports from China.

Apple IncAAPL.O gained 1.7% after three days of heavylosses, while the Philadelphia Semiconductor index .SOX edged1.34% higher.

Among other stocks, Take-Two Interactive Software IncTTWO.O jumped 8.8% after the videogame publisher raised itsfull-year revenue forecast. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N2514LM

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a1.87-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.53-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and 24 new lows;the Nasdaq Composite recorded 20 new highs and 189 new lows.